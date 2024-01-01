en English
New Year Brings Escalated Tensions in Middle East with Israeli Airstrikes and Houthi Assaults

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 1, 2024 at 9:50 am EST
New Year Brings Escalated Tensions in Middle East with Israeli Airstrikes and Houthi Assaults

The dawn of 2024 has been met with escalating tensions in the Middle East. Israel’s recent airstrikes on the Gaza Strip towns of Maghazi and Bureij have resulted in at least 10 casualties within a single residence. This offensive is part of a broader response to ongoing hostilities with Hamas. Amid the turbulence, rockets launched from Gaza reached central Israel, interrupting New Year’s Eve celebrations and leading to a scramble for shelter. Despite the terror, no direct hits were reported in Israel, with footage showing successful interceptions by Israeli defenses.

Retaliatory Tussle

Hamas, the governing body of the Gaza Strip and considered a terrorist organization by multiple nations, claims these rocket attacks as retaliation for what they describe as massacres against civilians in Gaza. The conflict between Israel and Hamas has been ongoing for three months, showing no signs of resolution. The war, intensifying on Israel’s northern boundary with Lebanon, has resulted in thousands of deaths and injuries, and left half of Gaza’s housing stock in ruins.

A Wider Conflict

Adding to the regional unrest, U.S. helicopters engaged and destroyed three Houthi ships in the Red Sea, killing 10 militants. This confrontation happened after the militants attempted to board the Singapore-flagged Maersk Hangzhou, eliciting a distress call answered by the USS Eisenhower and USS Gravely. Following this incident, Maersk suspended its Red Sea transit for 48 hours. The Houthi movement, controlling parts of Yemen and in conflict with a Saudi-led coalition, justified the assault on the Maersk vessel as a response to Israel’s actions in Gaza.

Global Repercussions

In Istanbul, Turkey, large crowds gathered to demonstrate in support of Gaza, spurred by organizers aiming to rally up to 100,000 participants. The demonstration witnessed speeches from Bilal Erdogan, son of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has been vocally critical of Israel’s military actions. The Health Ministry in Gaza reported a significant number of casualties since the conflict’s onset, with a substantial portion being women and children. The casualty figures provided by Gaza’s Health Ministry, however, have been a point of dispute, adding a layer of complexity to an already convoluted situation.

United States War
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

