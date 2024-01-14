Netanyahu Thanks Christian Supporters, Highlights Role of Christian Zionism

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has extended his heartfelt gratitude to Christian supporters across the globe for their unwavering backing of Israel's stance on political and security matters. This expression of appreciation acknowledges a demographic that has consistently shown staunch support for Israel, often aligning their religious beliefs and interpretations of biblical prophecy with Israel's political interests.

Netanyahu's Message of Thanks

In a public address directed to the global Christian community, Netanyahu underscored the ongoing battle of civilization against barbarism. He expressed his deep appreciation for the prayers and support extended by the Christian community in this struggle. The Prime Minister was optimistic about prevailing in this battle, with the continued backing of Israel's international allies.

Call for Unwavering Solidarity

Netanyahu's message was not just one of gratitude, but also a call for unity and solidarity. While condemning Hamas and its acts of terror, the Prime Minister appealed to the Christian community to stand shoulder to shoulder with Israel in their fight against terrorism. He was emphatic about the need for collaboration in this ongoing struggle, stressing the importance of standing united in the face of heinous acts committed by the enemies of civilization.

Christian Zionism: A Significant Ally

The public acknowledgment from Netanyahu underlines the vital role of the Christian Zionist movement in cementing international alliances and securing aid and political backing for Israel. The Christian Zionist movement, propelled by a theological belief in Israel's right to exist in accordance with biblical prophecy, has been instrumental in fostering support for Israel's political and security interests from various corners of the globe.