Netanyahu Intensifies Conflict with Hamas: A Long War Predicted

Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has conveyed that the battle with Hamas in the Gaza Strip is set to escalate in the forthcoming days, predicting a prolonged war. Netanyahu, fresh from a visit to the Gaza enclave, made this statement while addressing his Likud party members. While speaking at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, families of hostages held in Gaza since the beginning of the war 80 days ago interrupted him. The week-long truce that ended on December 1st saw the release of 105 hostages in exchange for 240 Palestinians detained in Israeli prisons. However, 129 hostages remain in Gaza.

Advertisment

Conflict Intensifies amidst Christmas Tragedy

The Israeli Defense Forces have stepped up operations in Gaza, especially in the south, where Israeli strikes persist. The Christmas holidays have provided no respite, with recent bombings resulting in significant casualties. Among these, a particularly deadly strike on the Al Maghazi refugee camp stands out. The conflict has claimed 156 Israeli soldiers' lives since the ground phase started in late October, with additional losses in recent days.

The Human Cost of War

Advertisment

The total death toll in Gaza stands at 20,674 according to the latest report from the Hamas-run Health Ministry. Among the casualties, a severe humanitarian crisis looms, with civilians on the brink of famine. Approximately 1.9 million residents have been displaced, constituting 85% of the population. Netanyahu emphasized that the release of the hostages hinges on maintaining military pressure and pledged to continue the fight until victory is secured.

Global Reactions and Consequences

Worldwide reactions to the escalating conflict have been substantial. Pope Francis has called for an end to the war, and the World Health Organization has warned of a risk of famine in Gaza. U.S. President Joe Biden has stressed the critical need to protect civilians during the military campaign. The conflict has not only heightened tensions across the Middle East but also resonated globally as the world watches and prays for a peaceful resolution.