Netanyahu Expresses Gratitude to Christian Supporters Amid Conflict

In a striking show of unity, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a Christmas message to the global Christian community. The heart of the message emphasized the absence of peace in Israel and the relentless struggle against violence and extremism. Netanyahu painted a haunting picture of the adversaries Israel is battling against, characterizing them as 'monsters' responsible for horrific crimes. He underscored the importance of global unity in this battle, acknowledging the support Israel has received from its allies worldwide.

Advertisment

Christian Allies Stand with Israel

Netanyahu's message was not just a plea for unity, but also a heartfelt expression of gratitude. He acknowledged the international support Israel has garnered, including significant backing from prominent Christian leaders. These leaders' solidarity in the face of adversity has bolstered Israel's resilience, and recent polls reveal that 70% of White American Christians view Israel positively. This support suggests a strong alliance and mutual appreciation between Israel and its Christian supporters worldwide.

Bethlehem's Somber Christmas Eve

Advertisment

While Netanyahu's message filled the social media sphere, the reality in Bethlehem on Christmas Eve was a stark contrast. The Israeli occupation of the city cast a somber mood. Streets were deserted, stores were shuttered, and a Nativity scene was placed in Manger Square amidst rubble and barbed wire. The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has severely impacted local businesses and residents' lives. Netanyahu acknowledged the 'heavy cost' of the war, emphasizing his determination to continue fighting until 'total victory' over Hamas.

Future of Israel-Gaza War

The Israel-Gaza war shows no signs of abating. Recent updates include the recovery of five Israeli hostages from an underground tunnel network in the Gaza Strip, an Israeli air strike that resulted in the death of 70 individuals in the Maghazi refugee camp, and a mounting toll of soldiers killed in fighting with Hamas. Efforts for a potential exchange of hostages for Palestinians held by Israel are ongoing, and the Israeli military is in the process of dismantling Hamas' extensive tunnel network and targeting senior commanders.