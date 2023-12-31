en English
War

Netanyahu Defends ‘Morality’ of Israel’s Actions Amid Gaza Conflict

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:27 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 6:30 am EST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has fervently defended the morality of his country’s military actions amid the escalating conflict in Gaza. Despite the surging death toll and extensive infrastructure damage, Netanyahu insists that the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have maintained an unparalleled level of moral conduct in their operations. This assertion comes amid mounting criticism and allegations of Israel employing disproportionate force and causing unnecessary suffering.

Netanyahu’s Defense of IDF Operations

Netanyahu rebuffed claims that Israel’s actions constitute ‘genocidal’ acts, a charge brought by South Africa. He emphasized Israel’s efforts to minimize civilian casualties, which include forewarning civilians before launching attacks. The Prime Minister attributed the high number of civilian casualties to Hamas’s tactic of using civilians as human shields. This strategy, he argued, complicates efforts to strike Hamas’s military targets without causing civilian casualties.

Criticism and Accusations

Israel’s military campaign against Hamas, triggered by an attack on southern Israel, has resulted in significant casualties and widespread destruction. According to the health ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza, the ongoing offensive has claimed over 21,800 lives, predominantly women and children. The war has also displaced an overwhelming majority of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents. Israel’s actions have sparked international outcry, with critics accusing the nation of using excessive force and causing undue suffering.

International Reaction and the Way Forward

The conflict between Israel and Hamas has drawn international attention, leading to calls for de-escalation and protection of human rights. However, Israel, backed by the Biden administration, has vowed to continue its offensive against Hamas. Amidst the ongoing turmoil, Netanyahu expressed his gratitude to the Biden administration for its support, including a $147.5 million sale of equipment to aid Israel’s war efforts. As the situation in Gaza continues to deteriorate, global leaders and religious figures have used their platforms to call for peace and express their concerns about the potential for the conflict to spread.

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

