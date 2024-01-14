Netanyahu Announces Intensification of Military Operations in Gaza Strip

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has asserted a heightened commitment to military operations against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. This announcement follows a visit to the Gaza enclave on December 25, where he conveyed that the war, now 80 days in, is far from conclusion. Netanyahu's statement was met with interruptions from bereaved families demanding the release of their loved ones held captive in Gaza.

Advertisment

Netanyahu's Stance on Hostage Situation

Despite a week-long truce ending on December 1, allowing for the liberation of 105 hostages, 129 individuals remain captive. Netanyahu emphasized the necessity of sustained military pressure to ensure the release of hostages and secure victory. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), which have been conducting ground operations since late October, have lost 156 soldiers to date.

Gaza Strip in Crisis

Advertisment

The IDF announced the intensification of operations in southern Gaza, where airstrikes persist amidst a deepening humanitarian crisis. The Gazan populace has not been spared from the conflict even during the Christmas holidays. Over the weekend, at least 70 people were killed in an airstrike on the Al Maghazi refugee camp, as per the Hamas government, however, the claim has yet to be independently verified.

Humanitarian Consequences of the Conflict

The armed conflict has resulted in an astounding 20,674 deaths in Gaza, according to the latest figures from the Hamas Ministry of Health. This conflict has forced 1.9 million residents, equating to 85% of the population, to abandon their homes. The war continues to cast a long shadow over the region, with no signs of abatement in the near future.