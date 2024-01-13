Missile Strike Near Sana’a Ignites Fear of Escalating Conflict in Yemen

A missile strike in the vicinity of Sana’a, the capital city of Yemen, has ushered in fresh concerns over the escalating conflict in the region. The missile, reportedly launched north of Sana’a near the Sana’a International Airport and al-Dailami air base, has cast a spotlight on the ongoing instability and the increasing threats to key infrastructure.

US Strikes in Response to Houthi Threats

These latest developments come as the US carried out fresh strikes on Yemen, targeting a Houthi rebel radar site near Sana’a and Al-Dailami airbase. The US-led strikes were in response to Houthi threats and an anti-ship ballistic missile fired at a vessel in the Red Sea. The strikes have triggered mass protests and received condemnation from regional leaders.

Justification and Potential Ramifications

The UK and US defended the attacks, stating that they were necessary to halt Houthi attacks on shipping in the Red Sea. The US and UK officials warned of further action if necessary, leading to concerns of potential escalation. Experts have cautioned that the strikes may not deter Houthi retaliation, risking further escalation in the region.

Continued Volatility and Conflict in Yemen

The incident near Sana’a serves as a sobering reminder of the continuing volatility in the region and the risks posed to key infrastructure such as international airports and military bases. The situation in Yemen remains marked by conflict and instability, with various factions and external powers engaged in ongoing hostilities.