Missile Attack on Jerusalem: Iron Dome Intercepts, No Casualties

On the afternoon of December 16, 2023, the relative tranquility of Jerusalem and the Beit Shemesh region was shattered as Hamas launched a missile attack. The assault, occurring at around 4:00 PM local time, coincided with the start of Shabbat, a time of rest revered by Jews. This marked the first attack on the area since October 16.

Iron Dome Intercepts Missiles

The Israeli defense system, the Iron Dome, sprung into action, successfully intercepting at least six missiles. The remaining missiles landed in open fields, damaging chicken coops but thankfully causing no casualties. The Ezzeldin al Qassam brigade, an arm of Hamas, claimed responsibility for the attack, indicating a shift in their focus from frequent assaults on regions closer to the Gaza Strip and major cities such as Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Israeli Security Forces Report Victories

Before the missile attack, the Israeli Security Forces had reported new victories against Hamas in Gaza. Their ongoing campaign aims to eradicate enemy combatants. The Israeli military had carried out a series of airstrikes on targets along the Gaza-Egypt border, used by Hamas's internal security. Targets included military complexes, observation posts, weapon depots, and the former residence of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

U.S. Shift in Strategy

Reacting to the escalating conflict, the U.S. National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, hinted at a forthcoming shift in strategy towards 'selective elimination' of the pro-Iranian group's leadership. This shift suggests a potential decrease in the overall intensity of bombardment. The world watches closely as these events unfold, hoping for a swift end to the violence and the restoration of peace.