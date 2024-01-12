en English
Iran

Militant Groups Assert Aggressive Stances: Threats, Attacks, and Global Aspirations

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:55 pm EST
In a surge of militant activity, the US Central Command (CENTCOM), in alliance with Britain and other partners, has launched joint strikes against the Iran-backed Ansar Allah Movement, or Houthis, in Yemen. This move is aimed at degrading the group’s ability to stage attacks in the Red Sea. Meanwhile, the Islamic State (ISIS) has claimed responsibility for dual explosions in Kerman, Iran, marking the start of a new security campaign.

Retaliation Threats and Global Ambitions

The Houthi movement, in response to these strikes, has issued threats against US and British naval vessels, asserting their global operational rights. They have claimed responsibility for an attack on a container vessel en route to Israel, signifying the start of a direct conflict with the US. Furthermore, the Houthi movement announced a retaliatory attack on an American boat as a response to the sinking of their vessels by the US Navy on New Year’s Eve.

Expansion of the ‘Axis of Resistance’

The spokesperson for Iraq’s Hizbullah Brigades has declared enhanced cooperation with Palestinian groups and threatened to attack the UAE. In a broader claim, he stated that the ‘Axis of Resistance’ will extend its reach to East Asia and the Caucasus. Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) also staged a parade in conjunction with the Iraqi PMU to honor fallen resistance leaders.

Global Campaigns and Threats

The Islamic State, expanding its global campaign, claimed over 60 attacks in 11 countries within the first four days. The group has also called for lone wolf attacks in the US and Europe in support of Gaza, discrediting Iran-allied Palestinian factions. The Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP), on the other hand, has claimed an assault in Pakistan and issued calls for jihad against the Pakistani government and attacks against the West.

Following a US strike aimed at a PMU commander, Iranian-backed militias in Iraq have threatened retribution, launching attacks on US bases and claiming an attack on Haifa, Israel. Reports from the Syrian opposition suggest that the IRGC has deployed rocket launchers in Deir Al Zour and moved missiles and drones from Iraq to the same area.

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

