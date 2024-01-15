Mike Novogratz Links U.S. Dollar’s Reserve Status to Military Control of International Seas Amid Yemen Conflict

Mike Novogratz, CEO of Galaxy Digital, has drawn a direct correlation between the U.S.’s command over international sea routes and its capacity to maintain the dollar’s standing as the world’s reserve currency. He opined that this control indirectly enables the U.S. to continually borrow at low rates. Novogratz’s comments followed the recent U.S. and U.K. missile strikes on Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen, which were in response to escalating attacks on commercial vessels traversing the Red Sea. These attacks had resulted in substantial disruption to global shipping, leading to supply shortages and production delays, notably at Tesla’s mega-factory in Germany.

Preserving the Dollar’s Dominance

Novogratz defended the missile strikes, suggesting they were necessary to uphold these benefits. The strikes targeted 30 sites in Yemen, fuelling concerns about a more extensive regional conflict. Novogratz’s endorsement of military action as a means to preserve the U.S. dollar’s dominance drew mixed reactions on social media. While some users were taken aback by his viewpoint, others debated the sustainability of the U.S. dollar’s reign in an increasingly multipolar world.

Global Trade Disruptions

The disruption to global trade caused by the Red Sea attacks has had significant ramifications for the global economy. An estimated 30% of worldwide container trade was directly impacted. The ongoing crisis in the Red Sea has the potential to lead to congestion at ports and push shipping rates higher, further impacting global inflation. This has resulted in major shipping companies, such as Maersk, Tesla, Volvo Cars, Tesco, and Ikea, warning of potential price increases and supply chain disruptions.

A Counter Argument

Countering Novogratz’s argument, one user pointed out that Germany and Japan, nations with lower borrowing rates, are not involved in the conflict in Yemen. This argument highlights the complex web of factors that contribute to a nation’s borrowing rates and questions the direct link Novogratz draws between military control of seas and the status of a nation’s currency.

As the situation unfolds, the world watches with bated breath to see how these military and economic maneuvers will shape the future of global trade and the status of the U.S. dollar.