Middle East Tensions Escalate: Hezbollah Retaliates, Egypt Proposes Ceasefire

The recent surge of violence in the Middle East has raised global concerns of an expanding conflict. In the heart of this turmoil is the escalating tension between Israel and the Lebanon-based militant group, Hezbollah, following an Israeli strike on Lebanon. While Egypt has proposed a ceasefire involving a three-stage plan, responses from the involved parties are yet to be confirmed.

A Spiral of Violence

The Gaza health ministry has reported the deaths of 50 Palestinians across Gaza's areas of Beit Lahia, Khan Younis, and Maghazi due to Israeli strikes. Meanwhile, in Iran, thousands mourned the death of a senior Revolutionary Guards commander, Razi Moussavi, following what Tehran claims was an Israeli strike. Furthermore, an Israeli drone strike during a raid in Tulkarm's Nour Shams refugee camp in the West Bank resulted in the killing of six Palestinians.

The Wider Impact

The Israeli military has conducted what has been described as its most intense raids in the West Bank since the war on Gaza began in October. As a consequence, fears are mounting over the conflict broadening, with Hezbollah increasing rocket and drone attacks and Israel retaliating by targeting Hezbollah sites in Lebanon. With the United States also conducting military strikes in Iraq to deter attacks on American personnel by Iran and Iran-backed militia groups, the region is on the brink of a major military escalation.

International Reaction

The United Nations has issued a report calling on Israel to end unlawful killings in the West Bank, highlighting a deteriorating human rights situation. French President Emmanuel Macron has urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to work toward a durable ceasefire. Israeli military casualties have also increased, with three more soldiers reported killed, bringing the total military losses to 166 since ground operations began on October 20, following a deadly cross-border attack by Hamas.