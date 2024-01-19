Mexico and Chile Refer Israel-Hamas Conflict to ICC amid Escalating Violence

In a significant move against ongoing violence in the Middle East, Mexico and Chile have appealed to the International Criminal Court (ICC) regarding the Israel-Hamas conflict. The escalation of hostilities in the region, persisting over several months, has sparked global concern and necessitated international intervention.

Call for ICC Investigation

The Mexican foreign ministry has placed its trust in the ICC to establish potential criminal responsibility arising from the conflict. It cited multiple United Nations reports detailing incidents that could fall within the jurisdiction of the ICC. Chile's stance on the issue, however, remains yet to be clarified as its foreign ministry has not responded to requests for comment.

The referral to the ICC has been met with approval from the Palestinian Foreign Ministry, which sees the court as a critical entity to fulfill its mandate. On the contrary, Israel, a non-member of the ICC, does not recognize the court's jurisdiction and is not directly subject to its rulings. Despite this, the ICC's prosecutor has indicated that the court holds the authority to investigate possible war crimes committed in the region.

Death Toll and Alleged Genocide

The conflict has led to a death toll reaching nearly 25,000, a majority of whom are children and women. This alarming figure aligns with the accusations made by South Africa against Israel, alleging genocide in Gaza. The South African case before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has demanded an emergency suspension of Israel's military campaign, a claim vehemently denied by Israel.

The situation remains tense as Mexico and Chile continue to monitor the escalating violence and the unfolding proceedings at the ICC and ICJ. The international community awaits the results of the ICC investigation into possible war crimes and the ICJ's advisory opinion on Israel's control of occupied Palestinian territory.