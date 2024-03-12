In an outspoken critique, Syria's Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Fayssal Mekdad, has publicly condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for what he terms as acts of genocide in the Gaza Strip, highlighting the alleged death tolls and accusing European Union leaders of complicity. Mekdad's allegations include the deaths of over 12,000 children and 8,000 women, with a total reported victim count of 31,000, casting a stark light on the crisis's severity.

Allegations of Genocide and International Law Violations

Mekdad's statement on the Foreign and Expatriates Ministry’s X account brought to the forefront the grave accusations against Netanyahu. According to Mekdad, Netanyahu's actions not only constituted genocide but also violated numerous international norms and laws, including those related to human rights, disarmament, and peace. This strong accusation puts Netanyahu at the center of a global controversy, questioning the ethical and legal frameworks guiding international relations and conflict resolution.

European Union's Stance and Criticism

The Syrian minister did not stop at accusing Netanyahu; he extended his criticism to European Union leaders and strategists. Mekdad accused them of failing to uphold their vision of a rules-based international order, suggesting that their support for Netanyahu indicates a significant influence of Zionism. This accusation implies a deep-rooted political and ideological divide, with Mekdad suggesting that EU leaders, by supporting Netanyahu, position themselves as adversaries to the rights and aspirations of peoples globally.

Implications and Global Reactions

The repercussions of Mekdad's allegations could be far-reaching, affecting not just the individuals and entities directly implicated but also international relations and peace efforts in the Middle East. The support Netanyahu has garnered from various European Union country leaders, their parliaments, and notably, unwavering backing from Washington, according to Mekdad, exposes a dangerous precedent in international diplomacy. As the world reacts to these serious allegations, the call for accountability and a reassessment of international alliances becomes increasingly urgent.