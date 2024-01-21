Masters of the Air: An Intimate Look at the 'Bloody Hundredth'

On January 26, Apple TV+ is set to premiere a nine-episode limited series called Masters of the Air, a true account of the 100th Bomb Group of the United States Army Air Corps, popularly referred to as the "Bloody Hundredth" due to their high casualty rates during World War II. The series, adapted from Donald L. Miller's book of the same name, offers a poignant exploration of how the harsh realities of war transform youthful romantics into hardened soldiers.

From Pages to Screen

Written by John Orloff, Masters of the Air centers around two best friends, Major Gale "Buck" Cleven and Major John "Bucky" Egan, played by Austin Butler and Callum Turner, respectively. The series offers an intimate look at their transformation from passionate aviation enthusiasts to seasoned warriors. It is a narrative that not only depicts the perils of war but also reflects on how wartime experiences forge strong bonds of brotherhood, a theme consistent with Orloff's critically acclaimed work, Band of Brothers.

The Powerhouse Behind the Production

The series brings together the award-winning production team of Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, and Gary Goetzman. To ensure authenticity, the actors underwent rigorous boot camp training and operated on an immersive B-17 fuselage set. The series is not just about the dangers the crew faced, such as Nazi fire and extreme conditions during high-altitude missions, but also about their lives back at the base in England.

A Story of Friendship and War

The friendship between Buck and Bucky evolves throughout the war, reflecting the maturation and deepening of their bond. The series is an action-packed drama that portrays the psychological and emotional toll paid by these young men as they conducted perilous bombing raids over Nazi Germany. It will premiere with two episodes on 26th January, followed by one new episode every Friday through March 15, 2024. A cast that includes Anthony Boyle, Nate Mann, Barry Keoghan, Rafferty Law, Edward Ashley, Jonas Moore, Elliot Warren, Matt Gavan, Branden Cook, Josiah Cross, and Ncuti Gatwa joins Butler and Turner.