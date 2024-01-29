Mass Displacement in Gaza Amid Rising Crisis: A Humanitarian Call to Action

More than a quarter of a million residents of Gaza, constituting about 85% of the population, find themselves abruptly displaced from their homes. This mass displacement, revealed by the United Nations, is a consequence of an escalating crisis provoked by Israel's stringent restrictions on essential supplies, including food, fuel, electricity, and medicine to the region.

Mass Displacement Amid Dire Conditions

In recent days, a flood of at least 100,000 displaced individuals has inundated Rafah, exacerbating the already grim conditions in Gaza. Pregnant women seeking refuge in shelters are amongst the worst affected, with half of them grappling with thirst, malnutrition, and a lack of healthcare. The insufficient access to aid is further compounding the crisis. On Thursday, a mere 76 trucks entered Gaza from Egypt through the Rafah crossing, a stark drop from the daily average of 500 truckloads. Amid these dire circumstances, humanitarians are engaged in a race against time to deliver life-saving food aid to Gaza.

Diplomatic Efforts Amid Unprecedented Suffering

Simultaneously, diplomatic efforts are underway to resolve the crisis. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al Sisi has proposed a peace plan to address the governance of post-war Gaza, involving the release of hostages, the establishment of a transitional government, and an overall ceasefire. Despite Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressing interest in expelling Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, Egypt is striving to mediate and prevent mass displacement of Gaza's population to Sinai. Egypt is also engaging in talks with Iran to secure support for its peace plan and to address security concerns in the Red Sea. However, concerns linger about potential Israeli operations on the border, which could impact the government's image and stability.

Humanitarian Impact and the Toll on Children

The Israel-Gaza war has wreaked unprecedented suffering and devastation, with a significant impact on the population's health. The conflict has resulted in the largest single loss of life for United Nations staff, the worst total number of attacks on healthcare facilities, and has severely damaged schools. Children bear the brunt of these attacks, with over 5,300 killed and rising rates of preventable diseases. The lack of access to clean water, food, medicine, and protection poses a bigger threat than bombs. The population is confronting an almost unprecedented death toll due to preventable health causes and the collapse of the medical system.

The UN World Food Programme has distributed food parcels for 10,000 displaced families in makeshift camps in Rafah. Yet, more than one in four households in Gaza are enduring 'catastrophic' hunger, and the entire population is living with 'crisis or worse' levels of acute food insecurity. The situation in the occupied West Bank is also rapidly deteriorating amid high levels of violence.