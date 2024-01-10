en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Major Houthi Assault on Red Sea Shipping Lanes Interdicted by US and UK Forces

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:17 pm EST
Major Houthi Assault on Red Sea Shipping Lanes Interdicted by US and UK Forces

Yemen’s Houthi rebels have executed a significant missile and drone assault on commercial shipping lanes in the Red Sea, marking one of their largest attacks to date. The attack, which took place on a Tuesday evening, targeted ships near the port cities of Hodeida and Mokha, sparking a reaction from five US and UK warships patrolling the area.

Interception by Allied Forces

The US Central Command reported that the allied forces successfully intercepted the assault, shooting down eighteen drones, two anti-ship cruise missiles, and one anti-ship ballistic missile. The attack included bomb-carrying drones and missiles, targeting a critical route for global trade. Nearly 10% of all oil traded at sea passes through the narrow Bab el-Mandeb Strait, underscoring the strategic importance of the Red Sea.

Implications for Maritime Security and Global Trade

The ongoing conflict and frequent attacks by Houthi rebels have raised concerns about maritime security in the Red Sea. The situation poses a potential threat to international trade routes, with the Red Sea serving as an essential shipping lane for oil and goods. The US and UK naval presence in the region reflects the high stakes for international shipping and the importance of maintaining open and secure sea lanes.

Geopolitical Tensions and Diplomatic Warnings

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued a high-level diplomatic warning to the Houthis, cautioning them of ‘consequences’ if the strikes in the Red Sea continue. This incident is the 26th Houthi attack on commercial shipping lanes in the Red Sea since November 19, reflecting the broader geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and their implications for global commerce.

Despite the heightened tensions and potential for wider conflicts, no injuries or damage were reported from the recent assault. The Houthi forces have yet to formally acknowledge the attacks, although an anonymous Houthi military official claimed they targeted a ship linked to Israel. The ongoing situation demands close monitoring due to its significant impact on maritime security and global trade.

0
United States War Yemen
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
1 min ago
Flashing Charger Triggers Mid-Flight Outrage and Sparks Debate on Travel Etiquette
The tranquillity of a late-night flight was recently shattered by the use of a flashing light-up charger, described by one irate passenger as a ‘radioactive Twizzler.’ The seemingly innocuous device became the source of significant disquiet, its strobing spectrum of colors illuminating the darkened cabin and making sleep a distant dream for fellow travelers. This
Flashing Charger Triggers Mid-Flight Outrage and Sparks Debate on Travel Etiquette
Ukrainian President Set to Make Impactful Statement at World Economic Forum
8 mins ago
Ukrainian President Set to Make Impactful Statement at World Economic Forum
Severe Weather Disrupts Travel and Daily Life Across the US
8 mins ago
Severe Weather Disrupts Travel and Daily Life Across the US
Critical Fuel Loss Derails First U.S. Moon Landing Mission in Over 50 Years
4 mins ago
Critical Fuel Loss Derails First U.S. Moon Landing Mission in Over 50 Years
Setback for U.S. Lunar Mission: Private Spacecraft Suffers Post-Launch Fuel Leak
6 mins ago
Setback for U.S. Lunar Mission: Private Spacecraft Suffers Post-Launch Fuel Leak
Astrobotic's Peregrine Lunar Lander Mission Compromised by Propellant Leak
8 mins ago
Astrobotic's Peregrine Lunar Lander Mission Compromised by Propellant Leak
Latest Headlines
World News
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest-Ever Prime Minister Ushers in New Era
11 seconds
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest-Ever Prime Minister Ushers in New Era
Record Heat in 2023: A Stark Reminder of the Climate Crisis
2 mins
Record Heat in 2023: A Stark Reminder of the Climate Crisis
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest and First Openly Gay Prime Minister
2 mins
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest and First Openly Gay Prime Minister
Sex-Specific Protein Panel: A New Frontier in Early Cancer Detection
4 mins
Sex-Specific Protein Panel: A New Frontier in Early Cancer Detection
Zambia's Prisons at Breaking Point: An Overcrowding Crisis
5 mins
Zambia's Prisons at Breaking Point: An Overcrowding Crisis
British Foreign Secretary Dances around Gaza Occupation Issue Amid Parliamentary Inquiry
5 mins
British Foreign Secretary Dances around Gaza Occupation Issue Amid Parliamentary Inquiry
Bhutan's People's Democratic Party Wins Parliamentary Elections: Tshering Tobgay Set for Second Term
7 mins
Bhutan's People's Democratic Party Wins Parliamentary Elections: Tshering Tobgay Set for Second Term
Ukrainian President Set to Make Impactful Statement at World Economic Forum
8 mins
Ukrainian President Set to Make Impactful Statement at World Economic Forum
January 9, 2024: A Day of Mixed Headlines
8 mins
January 9, 2024: A Day of Mixed Headlines
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
3 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
3 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
3 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
5 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
5 hours
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
BGSU Innovates Campus Retail with Amazon's Just Walk Out Technology
6 hours
BGSU Innovates Campus Retail with Amazon's Just Walk Out Technology
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Urgent Call for Climate Action
7 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Urgent Call for Climate Action
Google's SEO Updates: Unraveling the Impact on Search Rankings and Online Visibility
7 hours
Google's SEO Updates: Unraveling the Impact on Search Rankings and Online Visibility
BlackRock Cuts 600 Jobs Amid Market Challenges and Industry Transformation
7 hours
BlackRock Cuts 600 Jobs Amid Market Challenges and Industry Transformation

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app