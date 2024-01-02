en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Transportation

Maersk Suspends Shipping Through Red Sea Following Houthi Attack

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:39 pm EST
Maersk Suspends Shipping Through Red Sea Following Houthi Attack

In the wake of escalating tensions in the Red Sea, Danish shipping behemoth Maersk has announced an indefinite suspension of all shipping operations through the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. This decision comes in response to a brazen attack on the company’s vessel, the Maersk Hangzhou, by Houthi militants over the weekend.

An Unsettling Attack on Global Trade

The attack on the Maersk Hangzhou has sent ripples of uncertainty through the global shipping industry. The vessel was struck by a missile and swarmed by four small boats, leading to an immediate 48-hour suspension of transits. This pause has now been extended indefinitely, signaling a growing concern about the security of this vital trade route. The US Central Command reported this as the 23rd and 24th illegal attacks by the Houthis on international shipping since the hijacking of the Galaxy Leader car carrier on November 19.

U.S. Intervention and Market Repercussions

The intervention of U.S. Navy helicopters during the incident resulted in the sinking of three militant boats and the deaths of their crews. This incident has stirred the oil market, with prices initially spiking before dropping, reflecting market uncertainty over the potential for a major disruption to oil supplies. Maersk shares and those of other major shipping firms like Hapag-Lloyd rallied on the first trading day of 2024, likely fueled by expectations of higher shipping rates due to ongoing disruptions.

Rerouting Vessels and Future Implications

In the interim, Maersk has signaled that vessels will be rerouted around the Cape of Good Hope in Africa where possible. However, the Red Sea remains a critical global trade pathway, accounting for 12% of global trade and facilitating the transit of approximately 3 million barrels of crude oil daily. The repeated attacks by Houthi militants and the resultant suspension of transits through this crucial waterway raise serious concerns about the impact on global trade and oil supply. The situation is under close scrutiny, with an ongoing investigation into the incident.

0
Transportation War Yemen
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Record High in Delhi's Electric Vehicle Sales in December 2023

By Dil Bar Irshad

Zunga Bus: Powell River's On-Demand Transit Service Hangs in Balance

By Sakchi Khandelwal

New Zealand's Road to Zero: A Slight Decrease in Year-End Road Fatalities

By BNN Correspondents

Colorado's E-Bike Incentive Program: A Step Towards Greener Transportation

By Israel Ojoko

TransLink's New R6 RapidBus Route: A Leap Towards Efficient Public Tra ...
@Canada · 19 mins
TransLink's New R6 RapidBus Route: A Leap Towards Efficient Public Tra ...
heart comment 0
CPI (M) Secretary Calls for More Suitable Ships in Meeting with Director of Shipping Services

By Dil Bar Irshad

CPI (M) Secretary Calls for More Suitable Ships in Meeting with Director of Shipping Services
Gina Fiandaca Concludes Stint as Senior Advisor in Governor Healey’s Administration Amid Controversy

By Ebenezer Mensah

Gina Fiandaca Concludes Stint as Senior Advisor in Governor Healey's Administration Amid Controversy
Highway Horror: Collision between Car and Parked Semi-Truck in Fargo

By Ebenezer Mensah

Highway Horror: Collision between Car and Parked Semi-Truck in Fargo
The Transformative Power of Transportation: A Philippine Case Study

By BNN Correspondents

The Transformative Power of Transportation: A Philippine Case Study
Latest Headlines
World News
Bold Predictions for 2024 Golf Season: Big Wins, Stellar Performances, and Policy Shifts
21 seconds
Bold Predictions for 2024 Golf Season: Big Wins, Stellar Performances, and Policy Shifts
Sheep as a Potential Model for Sickle Cell Disease Research
25 seconds
Sheep as a Potential Model for Sickle Cell Disease Research
Study Confirms Ixekizumab's Long-Term Efficacy and Safety for Psoriasis Patients
39 seconds
Study Confirms Ixekizumab's Long-Term Efficacy and Safety for Psoriasis Patients
Trump's Super PAC Targets Nikki Haley in a Multi-million Dollar Offensive
41 seconds
Trump's Super PAC Targets Nikki Haley in a Multi-million Dollar Offensive
MLS Teams Reshape Rosters with Notable Transfers for 2024 Season
1 min
MLS Teams Reshape Rosters with Notable Transfers for 2024 Season
Austin City Initiates Search for New City Manager
2 mins
Austin City Initiates Search for New City Manager
Dara Costelloe: From St Johnstone to Dundee, A New Chapter Begins
2 mins
Dara Costelloe: From St Johnstone to Dundee, A New Chapter Begins
NDC's James Agbey Warns NPP's Ernest Owusu-Bempah: Cease Attacks on Former President or Face Consequences
2 mins
NDC's James Agbey Warns NPP's Ernest Owusu-Bempah: Cease Attacks on Former President or Face Consequences
Smooth Transition of Power at North Dakota State University Football
2 mins
Smooth Transition of Power at North Dakota State University Football
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
3 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
3 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
3 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
3 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
3 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
3 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
4 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
4 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app