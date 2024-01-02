en English
LG Unveils DukeBox: A Fusion of Retro Audio Technology and Futuristic Display

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:34 am EST
LG Unveils DukeBox: A Fusion of Retro Audio Technology and Futuristic Display

LG Electronics has announced the impending unveiling of its innovative DukeBox at CES 2024, a unique piece of audio technology that fuses the warmth of vacuum tube audio with the futuristic appeal of a transparent OLED panel. The DukeBox, a product of LG Labs, is designed to deliver a rich, immersive audio experience reminiscent of live music performances, featuring front-facing bottom speakers and 360-degree speakers on top. The device also boasts adjustable transparency of its OLED display for dynamic visual effects, elevating it beyond a mere audio device to a multi-faceted entertainment hub.

DukeBox: A Retro-Futuristic Audio Device

Although the DukeBox bears similarities to a smart speaker, it stands apart with its sleek, retro design, reminiscent of vintage valve-based music systems. This fusion of old-school charm and cutting-edge technology allows it to do more than just play music. The DukeBox can also display content such as movies or simulate a fireplace, providing a unique, multi-sensory entertainment experience.

LG’s Lineup for CES 2024

Alongside the DukeBox, LG will be showcasing a variety of other innovative products at CES 2024. Among these is the CineBeam Qube, a portable 4K projector that can project stunning images up to 120 inches. The company will also introduce an upgraded version of the Bon Voyage mobile living space, a customized outdoor living area fitted with various gadgets and products. Additionally, LG will display an AI-powered robot, laptops with enhanced AI features, and the DUOBO, a capsule coffee machine that can extract two different coffee capsules simultaneously.

Pre-CES Announcements: A Tradition Continues

LG has a tradition of announcing its products ahead of the official CES press conference, and this year is no exception. More details about the DukeBox and other products are expected to be shared during the event, which will take place from January 9-12 in Las Vegas. CES 2024 will also offer attendees the opportunity for hands-on impressions of these cutting-edge products. As of yet, LG has not released any information regarding the pricing or release dates for the DukeBox or other announced products.

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

