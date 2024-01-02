en English
Japan

Last Korean War Criminal from WWII, Lee Hak-rae, Dies at 96

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:19 pm EST
Last Korean War Criminal from WWII, Lee Hak-rae, Dies at 96

The world has recently bid farewell to Lee Hak-rae, the last surviving Korean Class-B/Class-C war criminal from World War II, who died at the age of 96. His life was a tumultuous journey of hardship and controversy, stemming from his role as a prison guard in Southeast Asia during the war.

From Prison Guard to Prisoner

At the tender age of 17, Lee was recruited to oversee Allied POWs building the Thai-Burma Railway, a project marred by brutal conditions and widespread death. The aftermath of the war saw him sentenced to death by an Australian military tribunal, a fate later commuted. Lee’s role in the war and his subsequent sentence ignited societal scorn in both Korea and Japan, leading to him being labeled a collaborator and war criminal, respectively.

The Struggle for Citizenship and Aid

Following the Treaty of San Francisco, Lee and others in his position were denied Japanese citizenship and aid. This denial sparked a lifelong pursuit of justice, as Lee joined Dongjinhoe, an organization advocating for compensation and relief for Korean war criminals. However, their efforts were consistently thwarted by the Japanese government and courts. Even legislative attempts, including a bill proposed by Japan’s Democratic Party, failed to provide a resolution for Lee and his compatriots.

A Lifelong Quest for Justice

Lee’s quest for justice was further complicated by deteriorating South Korea-Japan relations and the COVID-19 pandemic, both of which further delayed potential legislative actions. He passed away with his lifelong quest for justice unresolved, having dedicated much of his life to this cause. His story serves as a stark reminder of the lasting impacts of war and the complex moral and legal questions it raises.

Japan War
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

