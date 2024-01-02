en English
Russia

Kyiv Rattled by Explosions as Ukraine Issues Air Alerts Following Russian Strikes

By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:29 am EST
Kyiv Rattled by Explosions as Ukraine Issues Air Alerts Following Russian Strikes

In an escalating climate of tension, Ukraine’s air force issued a nationwide air alert on Tuesday, stimulating concerns of potential missile strikes from Russian bombers. The military vigilance was prompted by the detection of around 20 Russian strategic bombers airborne, with 16 Tu-95MS strategic bombers reportedly heading towards Kyiv. This followed recent reports of increased activity from the Olenya and Engels airbases, and the Shaikovka airfield situated near the Belarus border.

Aerial Assault in Kyiv

The capital city of Kyiv became an arena of conflict as explosions reverberated throughout its districts. The Ukrainian air force reported an overnight drone attack, in which they successfully neutralized 35 Shahed drones. These Iranian-made unmanned aerial vehicles, deployed by Russia, were combatted, leading to a scatter of fiery debris across Kyiv.

Retaliation and Counter-Strikes

The aerial assault came in the wake of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proclamation to amplify strikes on Ukrainian military targets. This decision was a reaction to a punishing Ukrainian attack on the Russian city of Belgorod, which claimed 25 lives, including five children. The Russian retaliation, involving the use of potent missiles and drones, resulted in fires, injuries, and infrastructural damage across Ukrainian cities, including Kharkiv, where 41 people were injured, and a woman lost her life.

Urgent Call for Support

While Ukraine has received air-defense systems from its allies, it is currently facing a shortage of surface-to-air missiles needed to intercept the Russian offensive. The U.S. ambassador has called for urgent support for Ukraine in the face of these relentless attacks. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed frustration at Kyiv’s Western allies, accusing them of losing their sense of urgency as the conflict continues to claim civilian lives, including children.

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

