Kryvyi Rih Stands Resilient: Power Supply Restored Post Russian Shelling

In an exemplary show of resilience and dedication, essential power supplies in Kryvyi Rih and neighboring regions, disrupted due to Russian shelling, have been successfully restored. This update comes straight from Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the head of NPC Ukrenergo, through a Facebook post.

Restoring Power to Vital Infrastructures

Kudrytskyi informed that the repair teams have triumphantly managed to restore electricity to vital infrastructures and residential consumers. These infrastructures are the backbone of the region’s societal and economic functions, and their swift revival is a testament to the determination of the repair teams, local power plant workers, and colleagues from distribution networks.

Repair and Replacement Efforts

Stressing on the significance of the restoration work, Kudrytskyi personally visited all impacted sites, expressing his appreciation for the colossal efforts put in by everyone involved. The focus now lies on restoring high-voltage equipment, testing the functionality of the remaining equipment, and substituting the destroyed equipment with items from the emergency reserve built up over the past year.

Ukrenergo, the Ukrainian national energy company, remains committed to enhancing the resilience of the power supply in the coming days, despite the challenges posed by the ongoing conflict with Russia.

The Urgency of Restoration Work

The urgency of the restoration work was underscored by an attack on February 3, when a drone strike left approximately 15,000 residents and two boiler houses serving 43,000 subscribers without electricity. This strike also impacted the city's high-speed tram service, a crucial mode of transportation for many residents. However, the relentless efforts of the repair teams have ensured that the power came back to every home by midnight, following overloading of the power grids due to the attack.