Kosovo

Kosovo Marks 25th Anniversary of Recak Massacre

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:24 am EST
Kosovo Marks 25th Anniversary of Recak Massacre

Hundreds of citizens and officials gathered in the village of Recak, Kosovo, to solemnly mark the 25th anniversary of the mass killing of 45 ethnic Albanians by Serb forces—an event that catalyzed international intervention during the 1998-99 Kosovo war. The commemoration was attended by Kosovo’s President Vjosa Osmani, Prime Minister Albin Kurti, other government officials, and former U.S. diplomat William Walker.

A Pivotal Moment in Kosovo’s History

The Recak massacre, as it is often referred to, played a significant role in the trajectory of Kosovo’s recent history. Walker, who led a mission that confirmed the massacre, described the event as a ‘massacre’, a characterisation that contributed to the launch of NATO’s 78-day bombing campaign against Serb forces. This international intervention helped bring an end to the conflict, which saw approximately 13,000 people, predominantly ethnic Albanians, killed in a crackdown by the Serb government. At the time, Kosovo was under the jurisdiction of Serbia as a province.

Kosovo’s Struggle for Sovereignty

Kosovo declared independence in 2008, a move that Serbia has yet to recognize. This lack of acknowledgement has resulted in ongoing tensions between the two nations. Case in point, a gun battle in northern Kosovo in September resulted in casualties, highlighting the simmering unrest that persists.

Recak Massacre: A Crime Against Humanity

Prime Minister Kurti emphasized that the Recak massacre has been conclusively proven as a crime against humanity. The attendees echoed this sentiment, marking the event with a solemn tribute to the victims and a call for justice. The commemoration served as a poignant reminder of the atrocities of the past and the long road to peace and reconciliation that still lies ahead for Kosovo and Serbia.

Kosovo Serbia War
Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

