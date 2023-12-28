en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

Kim Jong-un Calls for Accelerated Weapons Production Amidst Rising Tensions with US

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:04 am EST
Kim Jong-un Calls for Accelerated Weapons Production Amidst Rising Tensions with US

Kim Jong-un, the leader of North Korea, has initiated a call to action for the country’s weapons industry to expedite its production. This move comes as a response to what he labels as ‘unprecedented, confrontational’ actions by the United States. The announcement was made during the annual plenary session of the Worker’s Party, where policies for the upcoming year are formulated.

Kim’s Call for Accelerated Weapons Production

During his address, Kim stressed the importance of strengthening relations with countries that share anti-imperialist ideologies. More specifically, he called for the acceleration of North Korea’s nuclear weapons development. This is a significant move amidst the ongoing tensions between North Korea and the United States. North Korea often highlights its military advancements as a deterrent against perceived external threats, and this recent directive follows the same pattern.

Simmering Tensions Between North Korea and US

The United States and South Korea have discussed nuclear deterrence options in the event of a conflict with North Korea. They warned that any nuclear attack from Pyongyang would result in the end of the Kim regime. However, Kim Jong-un’s refusal to return to diplomacy with the US since talks with former President Donald Trump fell apart in 2019 over sanctions on North Korea has raised concerns.

Future Implications

Experts believe that North Korea is expected to strengthen its nuclear attack capability and expand cooperation with Russia and China. Kim’s comments suggest that North Korea is unlikely to slow the pace of its weapons tests or military modernization. The country has been under UN Security Council sanctions since it first conducted a nuclear test in 2006. As the new year unfolds, the global community watches with bated breath, anticipating North Korea’s next move.

0
International Relations North Korea War
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Angola's Exit from OPEP: A Game-Changer for Global Oil Markets?

By BNN Correspondents

Lavrov Accuses Declining West of Global Turmoil, Warns of 2024 Intrigues

By BNN Correspondents

Sudan's RSF Commander Ready for Peace Talks

By Israel Ojoko

Global Unrest: Gaza Violence, US Secretary of State in Israel, and Tensions in Lebanon

By BNN Correspondents

Chinese Defense Ministry Denies PLA Navy Ignored Distress Calls, Label ...
@China · 14 mins
Chinese Defense Ministry Denies PLA Navy Ignored Distress Calls, Label ...
heart comment 0
Health and Peace: Two Sides of the Same Coin, Says WHO Spokesperson

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Health and Peace: Two Sides of the Same Coin, Says WHO Spokesperson
Ukraine’s Fraying Military Fabric: A Ceasefire on the Horizon?

By Rizwan Shah

Ukraine's Fraying Military Fabric: A Ceasefire on the Horizon?
Revisiting 2023: A Year of Milestones in Space Exploration

By Dil Bar Irshad

Revisiting 2023: A Year of Milestones in Space Exploration
Apple Resumes Sales of Popular Apple Watch Amid Patent Dispute

By Momen Zellmi

Apple Resumes Sales of Popular Apple Watch Amid Patent Dispute
Latest Headlines
World News
Pressure Mounts on AC Milan's Stefano Pioli Amid Disappointing Results
31 seconds
Pressure Mounts on AC Milan's Stefano Pioli Amid Disappointing Results
The Rise of AI-Powered Humanoid Robots and Therapeutic Robotics in 2023
4 mins
The Rise of AI-Powered Humanoid Robots and Therapeutic Robotics in 2023
Ekiti State Signs 2024 Budget: A Leap Towards Sustainable Growth
5 mins
Ekiti State Signs 2024 Budget: A Leap Towards Sustainable Growth
Controversial Penalty Decision Sees Everton Succumb to Manchester City
8 mins
Controversial Penalty Decision Sees Everton Succumb to Manchester City
Shashi Tharoor Speaks Out on Ram Temple Consecration Controversy
9 mins
Shashi Tharoor Speaks Out on Ram Temple Consecration Controversy
Colorado GOP Appeals to US Supreme Court Over Trump's Ballot Disqualification
9 mins
Colorado GOP Appeals to US Supreme Court Over Trump's Ballot Disqualification
Parliamentary Recess: Unfinished Business and the Road Ahead
10 mins
Parliamentary Recess: Unfinished Business and the Road Ahead
Dawn Davies Finds Purpose After Early Onset Dementia Diagnosis, Empowers Others at Swansea's Dementia Hub
13 mins
Dawn Davies Finds Purpose After Early Onset Dementia Diagnosis, Empowers Others at Swansea's Dementia Hub
Global Unrest: Gaza Violence, US Secretary of State in Israel, and Tensions in Lebanon
14 mins
Global Unrest: Gaza Violence, US Secretary of State in Israel, and Tensions in Lebanon
Trailblazing Moment: Dr. Sawera Prakash, Minority Candidate, Enters Buner’s Political Arena
38 mins
Trailblazing Moment: Dr. Sawera Prakash, Minority Candidate, Enters Buner’s Political Arena
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
56 mins
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
1 hour
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
1 hour
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
2 hours
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
2 hours
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
2 hours
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
4 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
4 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app