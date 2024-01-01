en English
Russia

Kharkiv Under Severe Bombardment: City’s Resilience Amid Rising Conflict

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:19 pm EST
Kharkiv Under Severe Bombardment: City's Resilience Amid Rising Conflict

In the wake of New Year’s Eve, Kharkiv, a city in Ukraine, fell under a severe onslaught of Russian missiles and drones. Ukrainian officials have reported at least 22 casualties, along with significant damage to residential structures, including 12 apartment buildings, 13 houses, and a kindergarten. Among the injured were two teenage boys and a security adviser for German journalists. Kharkiv’s mayor, Ihor Terekhov, affirmed the city’s resilience in the face of the attacks.

Russian Accusations and Retaliation

This violent assault followed allegations from Moscow that a deadly air strike on the Russian city of Belgorod was executed by Kyiv. The strike reportedly resulted in at least 22 fatalities. As per the Russian newspaper Kommersant, Ukraine’s attack on Belgorod was launched from a multiple rocket launcher stationed in the Kharkiv region.

Escalation in Violence

The escalation of violence saw Russia’s most notable air attack on Ukraine to date, claiming at least 31 civilian lives. In response to the attacks, U.S. President Joe Biden indicated his ongoing communication with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. As the conflict continues to intensify, the international community remains vigilant, closely monitoring the situation.

Enduring Amidst Conflict

Despite the escalating violence, Kharkiv remains resilient. In the face of adversity, the city continues to endure, standing as a testament to the spirit of its inhabitants. As the conflict unfolds, we can only hope for a swift resolution, one that brings an end to the suffering and allows for the restoration of peace.

Russia Ukraine War
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

