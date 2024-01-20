Jerusalem: A Beacon of Hope Amidst Rocket Threats

In the face of escalating rocket threats, Jerusalem has emerged as a haven for roughly 25,000 citizens hailing from the North and Gaza border communities, providing not just shelter, but a comprehensive array of services. The state is shouldering accommodation expenses, while the city coordinates educational and psychological services utilizing its professional workforce.

Investment in Education Amidst Strife

In 2023 alone, Jerusalem committed NIS 600 million towards enhancing its educational infrastructure. The funds were directed towards the creation of new classrooms, schools, and comprehensive renovations. Among the prominent developments are the establishment of the inaugural ultra-Orthodox school in Kiryat Hayovel, a thorough overhaul of the Argentina experimental school, and the relocation of the Lady Davis school.

Adapting Education to War Conditions

Given the war conditions, schools have swiftly switched to capsules and remote learning modules. Special education facilities for evacuees have been thoughtfully set up in diverse locations such as hotels and museums. Manhi, the city's education system, is providing daily updates on the seamless integration of evacuees into the academic framework.

Complementary Medicine Studies Gain Traction

The rising interest in complementary medicine studies among religious women has encouraged Reidman College to introduce gender-segregated courses. The college is also spearheading a volunteer initiative that provides therapy to frontline workers.

Plans for New Underground Sports Complex

A new underground sports complex, to be located beneath the Jerusalem Pais Arena, has received approval. The facilities will include an 800-seat basketball hall, among other amenities.

Legal Battle for Gonenim Local Council

The Gonenim Local Council, however, is embroiled in a legal tussle over its frozen bank account, leading to delayed projects and issues in salary payments.

Meanwhile, Shalva, a national center for individuals with disabilities located in Jerusalem, has opened its arms to evacuees from across Israel. Providing housing, daily programs, and vital services to thousands of evacuees, including at-risk teenage girls, children with special needs, and a whole community evacuated from near the Gaza border, they have expanded their resources to aid the wartime effort and stand ready to welcome more people if required. This initiative has proven to be a game changer for these families and has had a profound impact on the lives of those impacted by the conflict.