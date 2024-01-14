Israel's Netanyahu Reaffirms Commitment to Gaza Offensive Amidst Rising Casualties

Israeli Prime Minister, Beniamin Netanyahu, has reaffirmed his commitment to the continuity of the military offensive in Gaza during his visit to the warfront, dismissing speculations about a possible ceasefire. During his visit, Netanyahu received requests from recruits not to stop military actions, and in a speech before the Knesset, he assured that the battle would be lengthy and was nowhere near ending.

Advertisment

Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis

The offensive has resulted in a surge of casualties; in the last 24 hours, 250 people were reported dead, raising the total death count in Gaza to 20,674, with 80 days of conflict. Additionally, during Christmas night, Israeli airstrikes resulted in 78 deaths, marking it as the deadliest night of the enclave. This comes amid reports of the death of a member of Iran's Revolutionary Guards in an airstrike on the outskirts of Damascus, an event that could have repercussions on the border with Lebanon due to the presence of Hezbollah militias.

International Responses

Advertisment

Meanwhile, the United Nations describes the conditions in Gaza as catastrophic, and the United States is pressing for more precise operations. Pope Francis, in his Christmas message, has called for peace in Gaza and the release of hostages, pushing for a ceasefire. The US reaffirmed its support for Israel in the devastating military offensive in Gaza and called for an increase in humanitarian aid for the Palestinian territory. US Defense Secretary, Lloyd Austin, assured that they would continue providing Israel with the equipment it needs to defend itself, referring to the Hebrew state as Washington's 'best friend.'

The Ongoing Offensives

Netanyahu reaffirmed the military offensive in Gaza, stating that the campaign on multiple fronts would continue for months. Gaza authorities raised the provisional death toll to 20,000, including 8,000 minors and 6,200 women. The head of Israel's Army Intelligence stated that it is necessary to continue pressing, killing, and destroying the enemy. Furthermore, it was reported that more than 200 trucks with humanitarian aid entered Hamas-controlled Gaza, and evidence linking Hamas's terrorist activities with a Gaza hospital was found. Clashes between Hezbollah and Israel also intensified on the border with Lebanon.