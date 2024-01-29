Israeli Supreme Court Poised to Block Netanyahu's Judicial Overhaul: Leaked Draft

In an unprecedented turn of events, a leaked draft from the Israeli Supreme Court has indicated that a majority of justices plan to block a substantial part of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's contentious judicial reform plan. The proposed overhaul, seen as one of the most critical domestic political crises in Israel's history, has incited massive protests and sparked international concern.

Reforming the Judiciary and Rising Tensions

On July 24, 2023, Israeli lawmakers passed a law as part of this reform plan, limiting the nation's Supreme Court's power. This move led to extensive demonstrations, allegations of authoritarianism, and accusations of police brutality, with at least 33 arrests and 20 hospitalizations. The Israeli government was already in the throes of overhauling its judiciary before the Hamas-led attack on October 7, igniting public opposition and leading to a tense standoff.

Critics argue the government seeks to control the courts to erode minority rights, make it more challenging to combat official corruption, and clear the path for the annexation of the West Bank. However, the government maintains its intent is to reform an unaccountable judiciary. There is widespread fear that the government may broaden the definition of supporting terrorism to disqualify Palestinian political leaders from running for office. This political climate, coupled with the ongoing war in Gaza, has dramatically reshaped Israeli politics.

Mass Protests and International Scrutiny

Tens of thousands of protesters marched into Jerusalem to oppose Prime Minister Netanyahu's judicial overhaul, with over 100 of Israel's former security chiefs signing a letter urging the Israeli premier to halt the legislation. The proposed changes have drawn fierce criticism from various societal sectors, including business and medical leaders, as well as military reservists. The grassroots protest movement has reached unprecedented highs after seven straight months of sustained demonstrations, with the parliament expected to vote on a measure to stop Supreme Court judges from overturning government decisions.

Leaked Draft and the Future of Israeli Politics

The Israeli Supreme Court's leaked draft decision on Prime Minister Netanyahu’s plan has ignited additional protests and is expected to reverse the law limiting the judiciary's power. The draft leak and the final ruling, due in mid-January, could trigger a constitutional crisis, heightening tensions within Israel's wartime unity government. As Israel continues to grapple with the complexities of wartime governance and judicial reform, the world watches with bated breath, awaiting the Supreme Court's final decision.

