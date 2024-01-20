Israeli Strike on Gaza School Shelter Draws International Condemnation

An Israeli military operation has escalated tensions within the region, specifically targeting a school in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Yunis. The school, serving as a sanctuary for hundreds of displaced Palestinians, was hit, resulting in a significant number of casualties. This strike on civilian infrastructure, particularly a place of refuge like a school, has drawn international attention and condemnation.

Attack on Civilian Sanctuary

The Israeli forces targeted the school in Khan Yunis, which housed displaced Palestinians who had lost their homes due to the ongoing conflict. The attack resulted in at least five deaths and left dozens injured. This is the Israeli army's second major assault on Palestinian civilians within a day, adding to the already rising casualty count. The artillery shelling of several neighborhoods in Khan Yunis since Thursday night has added to the casualties.

Reporters in the Crosshairs

Among the casualties was a Palestinian cameraman for Al Jazeera, Samer Abu Daqqa, who was reporting from the school when it was hit. The chief Gaza correspondent for the network was also wounded in the attack. Abu Daqqa bled for hours until a civil defense crew found him dead. This makes him the 64th journalist killed since the conflict between Hamas and Israel erupted. The death of Abu Daqqa has been condemned by various organizations and individuals, with calls for an investigation into the incident.

Escalating Tensions

This incident is amongst a series of strikes marking the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian groups. The death toll from the Israeli strike on the UNRWA school in Khan Yunis has risen to 33 people, and the overall Israeli military campaign in Gaza has resulted in the death of 18,608 people since October 7, including 7,729 children. This event adds to the urgency of calls for ceasefires and international intervention to prevent further loss of life and to protect civilians.

