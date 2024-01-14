Israeli Soldiers Discover 1,500-Year-Old Byzantine Oil Lamp Amid Conflict

In a remarkable intersection of history and present-day conflict, Israeli reserve soldiers from the 282nd Artillery Regiment chanced upon a 1,500-year-old Byzantine-era oil lamp during their recent deployment near the volatile Gaza border. The artifact, described as a 'sandal candle', was found within a staging area on Israeli territory, shedding light on the region's rich historical tapestry even amid the stark realities of war.

Advertisment

The Discovery

The soldiers, Netanel Melchior and Alon Segev, stumbled upon the unusual round object, initially obscured by mud. Melchior, intrigued by its shape, cleaned the artifact and recognized its potential historical significance. The discovery was shared on social media, sparking widespread interest and leading to its authentication by the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA).

(Read Also: The Economic and Health Impact of Seasonal Flu: The Israeli Context)

Advertisment

Historical Significance

The IAA confirmed the object's age and provenance, dating it back to the 5th or 6th century CE. The 'sandal candle' is a relic from the Byzantine period, a time when the region was a bustling crossroads of trade, culture, and religious movements. The discovery underscores the layered history of a land that continues to resonate with the echoes of its past.

(Read Also: Israel-Hamas Conflict Continues: Netanyahu Refuses Calls for Ceasefire)

Advertisment

Civic Responsibility and Preservation

According to Israeli law, any man-made object older than 1700 years must be turned over to the IAA. Demonstrating their civic responsibility, the soldiers handed the artifact to IAA archaeologist Sarah Tal. IAA Director-General Eli Escusido expressed gratitude to the soldiers for their vigilance. He highlighted that the discovery was a result of the extraordinary circumstances brought on by the war and emphasized the importance of such findings for researching Israel's rich history.

The cooperation between the IAA and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) underscores the commitment to preserving historical and archaeological findings in the region, even amid conflict. These discoveries not only deepen our understanding of the past but also create bridges to a shared heritage that transcends borders and time.

Read More