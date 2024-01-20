Israeli Settlers Flee as Rockets Rain Down on Jerusalem amid Rising Tensions

In a striking display of the ongoing conflict in Israel, a video has circulated on various social media platforms, capturing the moment Israeli settlers in occupied Jerusalem fled following rocket launches from the Gaza Strip. The footage, which has been widely shared, shows settlers running and seeking shelter as air raid sirens echoed throughout the area.

Jerusalem Under Rocket Fire

Long-range rockets have been fired on Jerusalem from Gaza, with air raid sirens blaring for the first time since mid-October. Israel's Iron Dome anti-air defense system intercepted three missiles, with one rocket landing near the Ramallah hospital. However, there have been no reported casualties or deaths. This attack triggered alarm sirens in Israeli settlements in northern Israel, marking a tense escalation in the region.

Humanitarian Crisis and Hostage Situation

Amid the ongoing conflict, Israel has allowed aid to cross its border into Gaza for the first time, a move welcomed by the US. However, the humanitarian situation in Gaza is worsening, with the sewage system breaking down and children having access to less than a liter of clean, safe water. Adding to the complexity of the situation, a French hostage kidnapped by Hamas has been found dead, with Israel estimating that 134 hostages remain in captivity.

Attacks from Southern Lebanon

Concurrently, missiles were launched from southern Lebanon at Israeli army positions, prompting alarm sirens in Israeli settlements in the north of the country. The Israeli army reported that its air force attacked Hezbollah's infrastructure in Lebanon, neutralizing at least three fighters. This marks a significant escalation in the conflict, with multiple fronts opening up against Israel.

The widely shared video and the discussions surrounding it underscore the volatile situation in Jerusalem, where the local population is continually reacting to the threats of incoming projectiles. These incidents further highlight the persistent conflict between Israel and Palestinian groups in Gaza, and the impact it has on the civilians living in these contested areas.

