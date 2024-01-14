en English
War

Israeli Security Authorities Say Hamas Plotting Terror Expansion into Europe

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:46 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 10:51 am EST
Israeli Security Authorities Say Hamas Plotting Terror Expansion into Europe

Israeli security authorities, including Mossad, the Israel Security Agency, and the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), have revealed potentially explosive evidence pointing to Hamas’s efforts to escalate its terror operations on a global scale. The alleged plans span not only the Middle East but extend into Africa and Europe, posing a significant threat to international security.

Expanding Terrorism Beyond Borders

Israeli agencies claim to have substantial proof of Hamas’s intention to expand its violent activities internationally, explicitly targeting innocent civilians. This alarming revelation comes in the wake of recent detentions by Danish and German authorities of seven individuals suspected of plotting attacks on behalf of Hamas in Europe. The Israeli agencies provided a comprehensive account of these terrorist endeavors, outlining potential targets, individuals involved, and their operational tactics.

Hamas’s Operational Tactics: A Detailed Account

Among the information disclosed is an alleged plan to attack the Israeli Embassy in Sweden, pointing to a strategic shift in Hamas’s modus operandi. The group appears to be leveraging technological advancements, with evidence of efforts to procure unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Further, it seems to be forging unlikely alliances, allegedly collaborating with criminal elements in Europe to execute its malicious intentions.

A Global Threat Inspired by Iran

According to the report, Hamas’s expansion strategy appears to draw inspiration from Iran’s global terrorist activities. This disturbing development underscores the potential for transnational cooperation between terrorist groups, further exacerbating the global threat. In response to this emerging challenge, Israel has pledged to continue its collaboration with international security forces to neutralize Hamas’s threats and hold these terrorist groups accountable.

Meanwhile, the conflict between Hamas and Israel continues unabated, with a staggering 23,968 fatalities and 60,582 injuries reported in Gaza over 100 days of warfare since October 7. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has taken a firm stance against Hamas, asserting that ‘nothing will deter Israel from taking action’ against the group. He referred to the ‘Axis of Evil’ in a clear indication of the country’s determination to safeguard Israeli and Jewish security worldwide.

War
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

