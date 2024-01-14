Israeli Raid in Atil Amidst Rising Tensions in Gaza

Israeli military forces have recently conducted a raid in the town of Atil near Tulkarm, a fact brought to light via social media. However, due to limitations in the browser's JavaScript settings, further details from the original source could not be accessed. Incursions by military forces into towns can lead to various outcomes, including searches, arrests, or clashes, but the specific consequences of this operation are not detailed in the content provided.

Mounting Tensions in Gaza

These events unfold in the backdrop of escalating tensions in the region, with the Israeli army recently announcing the death of three more soldiers in the northern Gaza Strip, thus pushing the military death toll to 164. Simultaneously, Hamas has accused Israel of harvesting organs from 80 dead Palestinians, a claim that is yet to be independently verified.

Communications Blackout

Complicating the already volatile situation, communication and internet services were cut off in Gaza due to damage to the infrastructure. This has made it increasingly difficult to access real-time information from the region, hindering the flow of crucial updates to the global community.

US Involvement

The American Friends Service Committee has reported that Israel has waged unprecedented aerial and ground attacks on Gaza, resulting in the destruction of large parts of the Gaza Strip and causing an alarming rate of Palestinian civilian casualties. The report further revealed that the U.S. government has been transferring massive amounts of weapons to Israel, including bombs and artillery shells. The Biden administration has been working to give Israel over $14 billion to buy more weapons, on top of the $3.8 billion already given annually.

The report also lists companies involved in providing Israel with weapons and military equipment used in the attacks on Gaza, bringing into focus the global implications of the conflict and the role external forces play in fuelling it.

