Israeli Prime Minister Stands Firm: Military Operations Against Hamas to Continue

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has intensified his stand against Hamas militants amidst the ongoing conflict, reinforcing his commitment towards military operations after an intense night of Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip. The severity of the situation is underscored by the death toll rising over 100 on the Palestinian side, as per Gaza health officials. Netanyahu's visit to the troops stationed in the northern part of the Gaza Strip, a focal point in this conflict spanning 11 weeks, came only hours after one of the most lethal nights of the current hostilities.

Unyielding Stance Amidst International Pressure

Despite growing international calls for a ceasefire, Netanyahu remains unyielding, outlining the Israeli war cabinet's prerequisites for peace in an op-ed, further straining tensions between the Biden administration and Israel's government. His resolve to continue the war against Hamas, even with a mounting human toll and worsening humanitarian crisis, has heightened concerns over the timing for the end of the high-intensity phase of the war and the aftermath in Gaza.

Rising Death Toll and Regional Risk

The conflict has escalated to alarming proportions, with Palestinian deaths exceeding 20,000 since the war's onset in October. The situation poses a significant risk of regional conflagration, with Iran vowing to retaliate against the death of a Revolutionary Guards leader in a strike in Syria. The Israeli strikes in Gaza have resulted in extensive civilian casualties, further escalating the crisis.

Netanyahu's Terms and the Futile Truce Efforts

During his visit, Netanyahu outlined Israel's conditions for Gaza's post-war administration, stating, 'Hamas must be destroyed, Gaza must be demilitarized, and Palestinian society must be deradicalized.' He highlighted concerns about terror tunnels in the West Bank and Israel's ongoing conflict with Lebanon and Iran. Despite diplomatic efforts mediated by Egypt and Qatar for a new truce, the attempts have been fruitless. Hamas and the Islamic Jihad have rejected the Egyptian proposal for a permanent ceasefire, making the road to peace even more challenging.

