Israel

Israeli Plans to Withdraw Some Troops from Gaza Amid Economic Strain, Insists on ‘Prolonged’ Conflict

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:11 am EST
In a significant development, the Israeli military is pulling back several thousand troops from the Gaza Strip, signalling a potential decrease in the intensity of the conflict. This is the most substantial withdrawal since the start of the war nearly three months ago. The decision comes after the prolonged military mobilization started to strain the Israeli economy. According to the Taub Center for Social Policy Studies, an anticipated 2 percent contraction is expected this quarter.

Impact on the Civilian Population

The war has led to a tragic loss of life, with more than 20,000 people killed in Gaza. Furthermore, the conflict has resulted in the displacement of over 85 percent of Gaza’s population. The war began following an attack by Hamas, which killed 1,200 Israelis and took more than 240 hostages. In response, Israel mobilized over 350,000 reservists.

Shift in Strategy

Despite the pullback, the Israeli military maintains that the campaign against Hamas will continue. However, there appears to be a shift in strategy. Reservists from at least two brigades will be sent home, and three brigades will return to Israel for training. The military’s new operations are expected to focus on high-value Hamas targets. The United States, under Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, has been pushing for a shift towards targeted attacks to minimize civilian casualties.

Fighting Continues

Even with the withdrawal, the situation remains volatile. Hamas continues to launch rocket barrages into central Israel, while Israeli troops strike targets in Gaza. Recent reports claim that Israeli forces have eliminated a Hamas commander. Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Blinken is expected to return to Israel for further talks, aiming to de-escalate the conflict and prevent further loss of life.

Israel War
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

