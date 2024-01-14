Israeli Ministry of Finance Criticized for Not Extending Aid Programs

The Israeli Ministry of Finance is under scrutiny by the Finance Committee for its failure to extend the aid program for peripheral and special settlements that concluded in October. A similar aid scheme for nationwide businesses also expired at the end of November, with no extension request put forth by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

Failure to Extend Aid Programs

Deputy Budget Director, Kfir Betito, admitted that there were no satisfactory explanations for the delay. He attributed it to operational and legal complexities currently being addressed. Amir Dahan of the Israel Tax Authority reported that 204,000 claims from businesses were filed, with a total payout of 3.75 billion shekels.

Reservists Struggling to Claim Rights

The meeting also highlighted the severe challenges faced by reservists in claiming their rights. Reservist Lior Mashayev, who operates a family enterprise in Be'er Sheva, expressed his distress. According to him, the business is on the brink of collapse due to his and his brother's military service, and he has not yet received any grant.

Responding to this, Dahan stated that unless a claim is filed, the authority is unable to process entitlements. However, he did mention a special bureau established by the Ministry of Defense to aid reservists.

Demands for Swift Action

MK Moshe Gafni ended the conversation by urging the Treasury to expedite the necessary regulation updates and extensions. Roy Cohen, President of the Chamber of Independent Organizations and Businesses Association, condemned the haphazard handling of reservist entrepreneurs. He called for immediate solutions without bureaucratic hurdles, emphasizing the state's obligation to afford economic certainty to its soldiers.