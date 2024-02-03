Israeli Military Attack on Red Crescent Society and Al-Amal Hospital: A Humanitarian Crisis Unfolds

In an alarming turn of events, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society's building and Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Younis, located in the southern Gaza Strip, were attacked by the Israeli military. This incident, reported by the Red Crescent Society on its website, resulted in the death of three civilians and injury to six others, including one staff member from the organization. The Society has condemned the direct shelling by Israeli forces which has also gravely impacted Al-Amal Hospital, providing shelter to thousands of displaced individuals at the time.

Humanitarian Crisis Intensifies

The attack has exacerbated the already dire humanitarian situation in the region. The Red Crescent Society has brought to light severe shortages in fuel and oxygen supply at Al-Amal Hospital, further placing lives at risk. The organization has urgently appealed to the international community, imploring them to exert pressure on Israeli forces to allow the entry of essential supplies including oxygen, food, and fuel into the hospital.

Continued Siege on Al-Amal Hospital

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) has confirmed that the Israeli forces have continued their attack and siege on Al-Amal Hospital. The forces have surrounded the hospital from all directions with military tanks, effectively barring entry and exit of ambulances and rescue teams. The hospital is facing critical shortages of food, infant formula, medical supplies, and medicines, posing a significant threat to those in need of urgent care.

Grave Circumstances Due to the Siege

The siege has led to grim circumstances, with PRCS health teams forced to bury bodies in the hospital courtyard. Seven patients and wounded individuals face life-threatening situations if not transferred for treatment outside the hospital. The Red Crescent Society's statement has also brought to light a prior incident where Israeli snipers had fired on its building, causing additional casualties, including at least one female employee of the Red Crescent.