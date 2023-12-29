en English
War

Israeli Military Acknowledges Fault with Deadly Airstrikes on Maghazi Refugee Camp

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 28, 2023 at 8:12 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 1:42 am EST
Israeli Military Acknowledges Fault with Deadly Airstrikes on Maghazi Refugee Camp

In a recent statement, the Israeli military admitted to two deadly airstrikes on the Maghazi refugee camp in Gaza, which took place on Christmas Eve. The operation led to significant civilian casualties, with the Palestinian death toll in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict now exceeding 20,000.

Airstrikes Amidst Holidays

The fighter jet-launched missiles, though intended for specific targets, also hit adjacent structures. This unfortunate miscalculation resulted in the unintended deaths of dozens of civilians. According to the Gaza Health Ministry, at least 70 people lost their lives in these two strikes alone.

International Calls for Ceasefire

These events have further intensified the international demand for a halt to the violence, especially during the holiday season. Pope Francis has made a strong appeal for an end to the hostilities and the urgent delivery of humanitarian aid. Despite these pleas, the Israeli government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has suggested that the military operations in Gaza will continue for an extended period.

(Read Also: Israel’s Military Prepares for a Possible Offensive Against Hezbollah Amid Rising Tensions)

US Stand on the Conflict

The United States government has resisted international calls for a ceasefire, aligning with the Israeli stance. However, it has urged the Israeli military to scale down its operations. There is growing concern that the ongoing offensive could inadvertently empower Hamas rather than lead to its defeat.

(Read Also: Escalating Gaza Conflict: al-Quds Brigades Downs IDF Drone)

Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza

The protracted conflict has resulted in the displacement of at least 1.9 million Palestinians and severe shortages of essential resources like water, fuel, food, and medicines due to a total blockade imposed by Israel. The hostilities are expected to continue for many more months, with the majority of casualties being women and children.

As the conflict continues to escalate, it is anticipated that the international community will increase pressure for a ceasefire. The question remains whether these calls will be heeded, or if the violence will persist, leaving the fate of the civilians caught in the crossfire hanging in the balance.

War
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

