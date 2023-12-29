Israeli Military Acknowledges Fault with Deadly Airstrikes on Maghazi Refugee Camp

In a recent statement, the Israeli military admitted to two deadly airstrikes on the Maghazi refugee camp in Gaza, which took place on Christmas Eve. The operation led to significant civilian casualties, with the Palestinian death toll in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict now exceeding 20,000.

Airstrikes Amidst Holidays

The fighter jet-launched missiles, though intended for specific targets, also hit adjacent structures. This unfortunate miscalculation resulted in the unintended deaths of dozens of civilians. According to the Gaza Health Ministry, at least 70 people lost their lives in these two strikes alone.

International Calls for Ceasefire

These events have further intensified the international demand for a halt to the violence, especially during the holiday season. Pope Francis has made a strong appeal for an end to the hostilities and the urgent delivery of humanitarian aid. Despite these pleas, the Israeli government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has suggested that the military operations in Gaza will continue for an extended period.

US Stand on the Conflict

The United States government has resisted international calls for a ceasefire, aligning with the Israeli stance. However, it has urged the Israeli military to scale down its operations. There is growing concern that the ongoing offensive could inadvertently empower Hamas rather than lead to its defeat.

Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza

The protracted conflict has resulted in the displacement of at least 1.9 million Palestinians and severe shortages of essential resources like water, fuel, food, and medicines due to a total blockade imposed by Israel. The hostilities are expected to continue for many more months, with the majority of casualties being women and children.

As the conflict continues to escalate, it is anticipated that the international community will increase pressure for a ceasefire. The question remains whether these calls will be heeded, or if the violence will persist, leaving the fate of the civilians caught in the crossfire hanging in the balance.

