en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Human Rights

Israeli Government Admits to ‘Regrettable Mistake’ in Gaza Airstrike

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: December 29, 2023 at 3:16 am EST
Israeli Government Admits to ‘Regrettable Mistake’ in Gaza Airstrike

On Christmas Eve, an Israeli airstrike on the Maghazi refugee camp in Gaza resulted in the death of 86 individuals, an act now acknowledged by the Israeli government as a ‘regrettable mistake’ due to the use of an ‘incorrect munition.’ The strike, part of Israel’s campaign against the Hamas terror regime, had a high casualty count that included women and children.

Details of the Strike

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) admitted to using the wrong type of munition in the strike, causing extensive damage to the crowded Maghazi refugee camp. The camp is home to thousands of displaced Palestinians who were seeking refuge from Israel’s ground and air war against Hamas. According to the United Nations, the strike hit seven buildings in the camp, causing ‘unintended harm’ to civilians.

International Response

Israel’s Western allies have been increasingly critical of the bombing campaign, labelling it as ‘indiscriminate.’ Some allies have stated that such actions threaten Israel’s long-term security by radicalizing more Palestinians. The strikes, which have repeatedly hit hospitals, schools, high-rises, and other essential infrastructure, are viewed as being at odds with Israel’s stated intentions.

Civilian Protection and Conflict

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has seen over 21,100 people killed in Gaza since the war’s inception, according to reports by the United Nations and human rights groups. Despite the high casualty rate, Israeli government spokesperson Eylon Levy did not issue an apology for the Maghazi strike, describing civilian deaths during war as ‘regrettable’ but ‘inevitable.’ Levy also emphasized Israel’s intent to ‘learn lessons’ from this event and encouraged civilians to move to safer designated areas, away from what Israel considers ‘Hamas strongholds.’

0
Human Rights War
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Israeli Government Admits Airstrike on Gaza Refugee Camp as a 'Regrettable Mistake'

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Western Australian Judge Releases Teenage Detainee Amidst Concerns of 'Barbaric' Detention Conditions

By Geeta Pillai

Israeli Teen Jailed for Refusing Military Service Amid Conflict: A Stand Against Violence

By Shivani Chauhan

Israeli Military Strike in Rafah: A Humanitarian Crisis Unfolding

By BNN Correspondents

Chad Validates Comprehensive Plan to Combat Gender-Based Violence ...
@Chad · 2 hours
Chad Validates Comprehensive Plan to Combat Gender-Based Violence ...
heart comment 0
UN Expert Warns of Infringement on Women’s Rights in Biden’s Title IX Amendments

By Salman Khan

UN Expert Warns of Infringement on Women's Rights in Biden's Title IX Amendments
Chris Hedges Delivers Thought-Provoking Lecture on ‘The Genocide in Gaza’

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Chris Hedges Delivers Thought-Provoking Lecture on 'The Genocide in Gaza'
Unprecedented Surge in Child Fatalities in West Bank: UNICEF Report

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Unprecedented Surge in Child Fatalities in West Bank: UNICEF Report
Israeli Soldier’s Actions Ignite Controversy Amidst Ongoing Gaza Conflict

By Shivani Chauhan

Israeli Soldier's Actions Ignite Controversy Amidst Ongoing Gaza Conflict
Israeli soldier Gaza conflict
Latest Headlines
World News
2024 Forecast: Arsenal's Uncertainty, Nigeria's Political Rehabilitation, and Economic Policy Shifts
33 seconds
2024 Forecast: Arsenal's Uncertainty, Nigeria's Political Rehabilitation, and Economic Policy Shifts
Latin America Now: Elections, Miracles, and Challenges
1 min
Latin America Now: Elections, Miracles, and Challenges
Uganda's FDC Split: Unveiling the Core Reasons and Implications
2 mins
Uganda's FDC Split: Unveiling the Core Reasons and Implications
Spanish Team Introduces AG5: A New NSAID with Unique Immune Regulatory Properties
2 mins
Spanish Team Introduces AG5: A New NSAID with Unique Immune Regulatory Properties
National Unity Platform: A Rising Force in Ugandan Politics
2 mins
National Unity Platform: A Rising Force in Ugandan Politics
AI Tool Predicts Heart Complications from Breast Cancer Treatments
6 mins
AI Tool Predicts Heart Complications from Breast Cancer Treatments
Resilient Golfer with Tourette's Defies Odds, Aims for Top Ranks
7 mins
Resilient Golfer with Tourette's Defies Odds, Aims for Top Ranks
NBS Morning Breeze Explores Impact of Tax Reforms on Small Businesses
9 mins
NBS Morning Breeze Explores Impact of Tax Reforms on Small Businesses
Forum for Democratic Change's Decline: A Pivotal Moment in Ugandan Politics
11 mins
Forum for Democratic Change's Decline: A Pivotal Moment in Ugandan Politics
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
49 mins
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
Global Population Milestone Meets Supercar Innovation as 2024 Dawns
1 hour
Global Population Milestone Meets Supercar Innovation as 2024 Dawns
French Chefs Shatter Guinness World Record with 1,001-Cheese Pizza
2 hours
French Chefs Shatter Guinness World Record with 1,001-Cheese Pizza
Global Population Exceeds 8 Billion: US Growth Could Hit Historic Low
3 hours
Global Population Exceeds 8 Billion: US Growth Could Hit Historic Low
Life, Death, and Population: A Look at Global Statistics as We Step into 2024
3 hours
Life, Death, and Population: A Look at Global Statistics as We Step into 2024
Global Population Crosses 8 Billion; US Growth Rate Slows Down
5 hours
Global Population Crosses 8 Billion; US Growth Rate Slows Down
Population Dynamics and Real Estate Records: A Peek into 2024
5 hours
Population Dynamics and Real Estate Records: A Peek into 2024
Bill Gates Sounds Climate Alarm at COP28: Urges Innovation and Adaptation
8 hours
Bill Gates Sounds Climate Alarm at COP28: Urges Innovation and Adaptation
Black Sea Incident Sparks Surge in Wheat Prices: Global Trade Routes Under Threat
8 hours
Black Sea Incident Sparks Surge in Wheat Prices: Global Trade Routes Under Threat

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app