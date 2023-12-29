Israeli Government Admits to ‘Regrettable Mistake’ in Gaza Airstrike

On Christmas Eve, an Israeli airstrike on the Maghazi refugee camp in Gaza resulted in the death of 86 individuals, an act now acknowledged by the Israeli government as a ‘regrettable mistake’ due to the use of an ‘incorrect munition.’ The strike, part of Israel’s campaign against the Hamas terror regime, had a high casualty count that included women and children.

Details of the Strike

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) admitted to using the wrong type of munition in the strike, causing extensive damage to the crowded Maghazi refugee camp. The camp is home to thousands of displaced Palestinians who were seeking refuge from Israel’s ground and air war against Hamas. According to the United Nations, the strike hit seven buildings in the camp, causing ‘unintended harm’ to civilians.

International Response

Israel’s Western allies have been increasingly critical of the bombing campaign, labelling it as ‘indiscriminate.’ Some allies have stated that such actions threaten Israel’s long-term security by radicalizing more Palestinians. The strikes, which have repeatedly hit hospitals, schools, high-rises, and other essential infrastructure, are viewed as being at odds with Israel’s stated intentions.

Civilian Protection and Conflict

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has seen over 21,100 people killed in Gaza since the war’s inception, according to reports by the United Nations and human rights groups. Despite the high casualty rate, Israeli government spokesperson Eylon Levy did not issue an apology for the Maghazi strike, describing civilian deaths during war as ‘regrettable’ but ‘inevitable.’ Levy also emphasized Israel’s intent to ‘learn lessons’ from this event and encouraged civilians to move to safer designated areas, away from what Israel considers ‘Hamas strongholds.’