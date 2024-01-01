Israeli-Gaza Conflict Intensifies as 2024 Begins: A Comprehensive Overview

As we step into the year 2024, the Israeli-Gaza conflict escalates with intensified air and ground offensive, witnessing heavy aerial bombardments targeting refugee camps in Maghazi and Jabalia. In a strategic shift, Israel has ordered the withdrawal of thousands of reservists from the Gaza ground invasion. Simultaneously, the armed wing of Hamas, the Qassam Brigades, claims responsibility for targeting Israeli soldiers and vehicles, causing multiple fatalities.

Israel’s Economy Amidst War

Amid the war turmoil, the Bank of Israel takes an unexpected move by reducing its short-term borrowing rates from 4.75 percent to 4.5 percent. This marks the first rate cut in nearly four years, a decision primarily influenced by the war in Gaza and a weakening economy.

Humanitarian Crisis and Aid in Gaza

On a humanitarian note, a Palestinian mother in Gaza gave birth to quadruplets after fleeing from the war-torn northern region, presenting the challenges of keeping them alive amidst the conflict. Moreover, the Qatari Foreign Ministry has chipped in, facilitating the evacuation of 284 Palestinians from Gaza. They also delivered 135 tonnes of humanitarian aid, marking a part of a larger effort totaling 1,777 tonnes.

Controversial Suggestions and Ground Realities

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich controversially suggested encouraging the migration of Gaza residents to other countries and establishing permanent Israeli control with new settlements in the Gaza Strip. However, a satellite imagery analysis by Al Jazeera’s Sanad Agency revealed no significant progress by the Israeli army in advancing on the city of Khan Younis.

Record Violence and Settler Attacks

Finally, an Israeli watchdog, Yesh Din, reported an alarming increase in violence in 2023. The past year was termed as the ‘most violent’ year on record for settler attacks against Palestinians in the West Bank. At least 10 Palestinians were killed, and numerous homes and vehicles were set ablaze.