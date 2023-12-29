en English
Israel

Israeli Forces Reportedly Use US-Made Ammunition in Gaza Conflict

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: December 28, 2023 at 9:13 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 1:42 am EST
Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Israeli forces, in a recent conflict, have reportedly utilized American-made ammunition against Palestinian targets in Gaza. The United States, a known provider of weaponry to Israel, has shipped over 10,000 tons of military equipment since the war’s inception on October 7. The delivery includes armored vehicles, personal protective equipment, medical supplies, ammunition, and more. Furthermore, Israel’s Defense Ministry has procured nearly $2.8 billion in additional purchases from the United States, keeping their military production lines operational around the clock.

Incidents of Conflict

An attack on the al-Maghazi refugee camp in Gaza by Israeli forces resulted in the tragic loss of dozens of lives, including children. Over 33,000 people reside in this camp. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have expressed regret over the harm caused to uninvolved individuals and are currently investigating the incident, particularly the use of inappropriate ammunition. The incident has exacerbated the already dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, where 40% of the population faces the risk of famine.

(Read Also: 2023: A Year of Tumult and Transformation in the Middle East and North Africa)

Global Reactions and Protests

Global reactions to the Israel-Palestine conflict are varied, and often heated. Recently, at Travis Air Force Base, over a dozen protesters were arrested for obstructing the gates in a demonstration against the U.S.’s military support of Israel. The protest, organized by activist groups including CodePink, was held to oppose the supply of military equipment to Israel amidst the ongoing Middle Eastern crisis. The base is allegedly being used to transport U.S. military supplies to Israel.

(Read Also: The Hidden Cost of the Israel-Hamas Conflict: A Growing Number of Wounded Soldiers)

A Continuing Conflict

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict, characterized by cycles of violence and military engagements, has seen the recurrent use of American-manufactured weapons. The term ‘GazaGenocide’ is being used in some circles to describe what is perceived as a severe and large-scale attack on the Palestinian population in Gaza. However, without extensive context or supporting information, the accuracy of this characterization remains undetermined.

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
