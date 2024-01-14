Israeli Forces Expand Offensive in Gaza: Over 20,900 Palestinians Killed

In an escalated offensive, Israeli military forces have conducted a raid on a West Bank refugee camp, resulting in the deaths of six Palestinians, as reported by the Palestinian health authorities. This action coincides with the amplified conflict in the Gaza Strip, where the Israeli military is engaging with Palestinian militants. The conflict was triggered by an attack from Hamas on October 7th, which led to Israel being raided and approximately 240 people taken hostage.

Escalation in Gaza

The Israeli forces have broadened their ground offensive, targeting densely populated urban refugee camps in central Gaza, including the Bureij refugee camp, Khan Younis, and Rafah. The conflict has resulted in widespread destruction, particularly in northern Gaza, which has been heavily bombarded. The Health Ministry in Gaza, run by Hamas, reports that over 20,900 Palestinians, two-thirds of whom are women and children, have been killed since the war began.

Hostage Crisis

Israel continues its efforts to free over 100 hostages still held captive in Gaza. In related developments, an Israeli airstrike in South Lebanon resulted in the deaths of one Hezbollah fighter and two civilians.

International Response

The United Nations has appointed a former Dutch deputy premier and Middle East expert as the Gaza humanitarian coordinator. Meanwhile, a separate Israeli airstrike in Syria killed a high-ranking Iranian general, while U.S. President Joe Biden ordered strikes on an Iranian-aligned group following a drone attack that wounded three U.S. troops in Iraq.