Overnight and into the early hours of Thursday, Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) launched a sweeping offensive against the Gaza Strip. This marked a significant escalation in the region's ongoing conflict, hitting cities, towns, and refugee camps across Gaza. The military action forms part of a broader wave of operations targeting various locations within the Strip. The IDF's offensive, although specific catalysts for the assault remain undisclosed, is a response to perceived threats or provocations.

Humanitarian and Civilian Impact

The war has already claimed over 20,000 Palestinian lives, driving approximately 85% of the 2.3 million population from their homes. The offensive has resulted in a high civilian death toll, with the Health Ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza reporting over 21,100 Palestinian fatalities, a majority of whom were women and children. The IDF, while expressing regret for the harm to noncombatants, holds Hamas responsible for the high civilian death toll. The Israeli military rarely comments on individual strikes. Accurate figures for casualties and the extent of damage are not yet available.

Hostages and Ceasefire Attempts

Israel has pledged to dismantle Hamas and secure the release of more than 100 hostages still held by the militants. A temporary ceasefire between Hamas and Israel, which ended on December 1, has now given way to renewed bombardment of Gaza. In the midst of this conflict, Egypt has proposed a new hostage and ceasefire deal. Tragically, the death of Judy Weinstein, a 70-year-old American-Israeli-Canadian hostage, was confirmed on Thursday. The IDF has also published the findings of its investigation into the accidental killing of three hostages by IDF soldiers in the Shejaiya area of Gaza on December 15.

International Response

The global community is closely monitoring developments, with calls for restraint emanating from various quarters to prevent further escalation. The United States has urged Israel to take greater measures to spare civilians and allow in more aid. However, humanitarian workers say the amount of food, fuel, and medical supplies entering Gaza is far below what is needed. The Israeli offensive in Gaza is one of the most devastating military campaigns in recent history, resulting in over 21,300 Palestinians killed and another 55,600 wounded. The Palestine Red Crescent Society is setting up a camp in Gaza to assist displaced civilians.

