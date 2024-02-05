Israeli Civilians Found 'Soldiers Save Lives' in Response to Terrorist Attack

On October 7, 2023, a calculus teacher named Gidon Hazony found himself in the throes of a devastating terrorist attack in southern Israel. He tried to save his football teammate, David Newman, from a Hamas invasion during the Nova Music Festival. Despite his heroic efforts, Newman and 13 others, who were hiding in a dumpster, were tragically killed. This grisly event was part of a larger attack that claimed the lives of 1,200 people in Israel and saw 240 hostages taken to Gaza.

Birth of Soldiers Save Lives

This horrific incident sparked a profound change in Hazony. He saw the urgent need for additional gear for Israeli soldiers. Together with Baruch Apisdorf and three friends, Hazony founded Soldiers Save Lives. The organization's mission: to gather and ship donations of tactical gear to Israel.

Impacting the Front Lines

Since its inception, Soldiers Save Lives has shipped over 300,000 pounds of equipment and raised nearly $3 million. This outpouring of support has greatly impacted the front lines, providing Israeli soldiers with crucial gear that can make the difference between life and death.

Israel's War and the Global Impact

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized the necessity of achieving total victory over Hamas, framing the conflict as part of a broader confrontation between Israel and moderate Arab states against the terror-axis led by Iran. This struggle carries global implications, underscoring the importance of Israel's fight not only for its own survival but for the values of the West.

The story of Soldiers Save Lives is one of resilience, solidarity, and human spirit. It concludes with a call to action for global support and highlights the significance of this ongoing battle, not merely for Israel but for the world at large.