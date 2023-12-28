en English
Israel

Israeli Army Targets Hamas Leader: A Protracted Operation Amidst Rising Tensions

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:04 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 5:26 am EST
Israeli Army Targets Hamas Leader: A Protracted Operation Amidst Rising Tensions

Israel’s mission to locate and eliminate Muhammed al-Dayf, the leader of Hamas’ armed wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, has been initiated. The operation, said to be long and arduous, is a result of recent hostilities from Hamas, which sparked a chain of military responses from Israel. These statements were made public by Israeli army spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari during a press conference and reported by the Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth.

Escalation of Conflicts

The tensions between the two sides escalated after a cross-border attack by Hamas on Israel on October 7, leading to a robust military response from Israel. In the aftermath of the attack and the subsequent Israeli military campaign, over 21,000 Palestinians, primarily women and children, lost their lives, and more than 55,000 others were injured. The Gaza Strip has borne the brunt of this conflict, with 60% of its infrastructure reported as damaged or destroyed, leaving close to 2 million residents displaced and grappling with severe shortages of essentials such as food, water, and medicines.

(Read Also: Israel Returns Remains of Palestinians Amid Accusations of Organ Theft)

Casualties and Demolition

On the Israeli side, approximately 1,200 casualties have been reported. Alongside the human toll, a significant infrastructural operation has also been undertaken. The Israeli army has completed the demolition of an extensive underground network beneath Al-Rantisi Hospital in northern Gaza City. This underground network, believed to span several kilometers, was targeted as part of the broader military campaign.

(Read Also: Israel Returns Remains of 80 Palestinians Amid Ongoing Conflict)

International Reactions and Future Implications

The intensity of the conflict and its impact on civilians has attracted international attention, with calls for an immediate ceasefire echoing from Jordan’s King Abdullah and Egyptian President El Sisi. The conflict has also sparked off reactions from Iran-backed militias in Iraq, who claimed responsibility for a drone attack in the Golan Heights in support of Gaza. As the Israeli army continues its operation to eliminate Hamas’ leader, the developments in the region point towards a future marked by uncertainty and potential escalation of conflicts.

Israel Palestine War
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

