Israeli Army Targets Hamas Leader: A Protracted Operation Amidst Rising Tensions

Israel’s mission to locate and eliminate Muhammed al-Dayf, the leader of Hamas’ armed wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, has been initiated. The operation, said to be long and arduous, is a result of recent hostilities from Hamas, which sparked a chain of military responses from Israel. These statements were made public by Israeli army spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari during a press conference and reported by the Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth.

The tensions between the two sides escalated after a cross-border attack by Hamas on Israel on October 7, leading to a robust military response from Israel. In the aftermath of the attack and the subsequent Israeli military campaign, over 21,000 Palestinians, primarily women and children, lost their lives, and more than 55,000 others were injured. The Gaza Strip has borne the brunt of this conflict, with 60% of its infrastructure reported as damaged or destroyed, leaving close to 2 million residents displaced and grappling with severe shortages of essentials such as food, water, and medicines.

On the Israeli side, approximately 1,200 casualties have been reported. Alongside the human toll, a significant infrastructural operation has also been undertaken. The Israeli army has completed the demolition of an extensive underground network beneath Al-Rantisi Hospital in northern Gaza City. This underground network, believed to span several kilometers, was targeted as part of the broader military campaign.

The intensity of the conflict and its impact on civilians has attracted international attention, with calls for an immediate ceasefire echoing from Jordan’s King Abdullah and Egyptian President El Sisi. The conflict has also sparked off reactions from Iran-backed militias in Iraq, who claimed responsibility for a drone attack in the Golan Heights in support of Gaza. As the Israeli army continues its operation to eliminate Hamas’ leader, the developments in the region point towards a future marked by uncertainty and potential escalation of conflicts.

