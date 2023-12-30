en English
Syria

Israeli Airstrikes in Syria: An Escalation in Middle East Tensions

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: December 30, 2023 at 5:59 pm EST
Israeli Airstrikes in Syria: An Escalation in Middle East Tensions

In a series of devastating airstrikes in eastern Syria, believed to have been carried out by Israeli forces, at least 19 pro-Iran fighters have been killed. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights updated the death toll, indicating that the casualties included four Syrians and six Iraqis.

Airstrikes Originating from the Mediterranean

The Syrian defense ministry reported that airstrikes caused significant material damage in Aleppo, with the attacks presumed to have originated from the direction of the Mediterranean Sea. The strikes were directed at military positions in Albu Kamal and its surroundings in Deir Ezzor province, impacting a weapons shipment from Iraq and an ammunition warehouse.

Retaliation for Rocket Attacks

The Israeli army confirmed that these strikes were a response to rockets fired into Israeli territory. However, they did not specify the landing location of these rockets. Amid these violent exchanges, there has been a noticeable increase in attacks on U.S. forces in the region, with blame being directed at Tehran-aligned armed groups.

Rising Tensions in the Middle East

The ongoing hostilities between Israel and Hamas, which began on October 7, have significantly escalated tensions across the Middle East. In addition to the aerial onslaught, Israeli ground forces also launched a bombardment in Quneitra province, resulting in the death of two fighters from a Hezbollah-linked group. The death toll also included a senior commander from Iran’s Quds Force due to an Israeli missile strike near Damascus.

The United States has responded strongly to these developments, launching airstrikes in Iraq following a drone attack that injured three U.S. military personnel. This intense regional instability has resulted in a series of retaliatory strikes and counterstrikes, fueling the complex geopolitical conflict in the Middle East.

Syria War
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

