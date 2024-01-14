Israel-Palestinian Conflict Intensifies: Death Toll Rises as Netanyahu Signals Prolonged Engagement

As the world prepared for festivities, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict escalated to harrowing levels, with the death toll in Gaza surging to 250 Palestinians due to intensified Israeli military operations. This marks a disturbing amplification of hostilities in the region, with the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, indicating a possible prolongation of the conflict. This assertion by Netanyahu suggests a readiness for enduring military engagement, potentially leading to more casualties and worsening the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Escalation of Hostilities

The recent Israeli airstrikes in Gaza have claimed more than 100 lives, including at least 70 in bombings targeting a residential block in the Maghazi refugee camp near Deir al Balah. The Palestinian Red Crescent's footage of dazed and bloodied children covered in rubble dust, accompanied by dozens of body bags, paints a grim picture. This escalation comes on the back of Israeli airstrikes that had already killed 166 Palestinians within 24 hours, marking one of the deadliest days of the 12-week-old conflict. As Israel expands its operations into the southern half of the 365 sq km Gaza Strip, fears escalate for the safety of the territory's 2.3 million residents.

A Ceasefire Proposal and Rejection

An Egyptian ceasefire proposal emerged on Christmas Eve, but reports suggest that Hamas and Islamic Jihad rejected the offer. The death toll rose to 106 on Christmas day in one of Israel's most deadly airstrikes on Gaza. The UN agency for Palestinian refugees reported that 20,400 Palestinians have been killed in the Israel-Hamas war, with 1.9 million people displaced across the battered enclave. Despite growing international calls for a ceasefire, both Israel and Hamas appear resistant. Netanyahu, after visiting troops in Gaza, indicated that the fighting will intensify in the coming days.

Humanitarian Crisis Unfolds

The continuous Israeli airstrikes have led to an overwhelming crisis in Gaza's hospitals. The UN's official, Gemma Connell, reported that the Al-Aqsa hospital in central Gaza was overloaded, and many severely injured people could not be treated. With the Palestinian Ministry of Health expecting the death toll to rise due to civilians trapped under rubble, the situation appears dire. The hospital has been rendered non-functional due to continuous Israeli attacks and fuel and electricity depletion caused by Israel's siege of Gaza. Among all these, the voices for peace seem to be getting drowned, despite Pope Francis's Christmas Day appeal for global peace and between Israelis and Palestinians.