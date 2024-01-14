Israel Intensifies Military Operations in Gaza: Global Reactions and the Rising War Toll

On the southern front of the Gaza Strip, Israel has intensified its military operations, employing a joint combat approach involving its navy, ground, and air forces. Amid this escalation, the World Health Organization (WHO) visited Al-Aqsa Hospital in Gaza following a deadly Israeli strike at the al-Maghazi refugee camp.

Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza

As the conflict intensifies, the devastating human cost becomes more apparent. A poignant account from the visit was the story of Ahmed, a 9-year-old boy who died from a blast that exposed his brain matter. The Gaza Health Ministry reported 70 deaths from the al-Maghazi strike, underscoring the hospitals' inability to cope with the influx of casualties.

Global Reactions and Diplomatic Challenges

International responses to the crisis varied. Mohamed Salah, an English Premier League soccer star, posted a Christmas message reminding fans to remember those suffering due to the Middle East conflict. While in Iran, President Ebrahim Raisi warned that Israel would face consequences following reports of an Israeli strike in Syria that allegedly killed Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander Razi Mousavi.

Back in Israel, during Prime Minister Netanyahu's speech in the Knesset, families of hostages held in Gaza interrupted, demanding action for their release. This incident highlights the complexities and tensions in negotiating hostage exchanges.

The War Toll Over Christmas Weekend

Over the Christmas weekend, the Gaza Ministry of Health reported 250 Palestinian deaths, including at least 70 from the al-Maghazi strike. On the other hand, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported 17 troop casualties. Meanwhile, in Bethlehem, the West Bank, Christmas celebrations were subdued due to the conflict, with a Nativity scene set amid rubble, symbolizing the ongoing turmoil.

Lastly, anti-war demonstrators protested outside U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's home, condemning U.S. support for Israel in the conflict.