Israel

Israel-Hezbollah Tensions Surge: Fears of a Wider Regional Conflict Grow

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: December 29, 2023 at 3:16 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 3:38 am EST
Israel-Hezbollah Tensions Surge: Fears of a Wider Regional Conflict Grow
Israel-Hezbollah conflict

As the conflict with the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah boils, Israel’s northern frontier is being strained. Israeli authorities are demonstrating their decreasing tolerance and readiness to possibly open a new front in the north. This comes as a response to the rocket fire initiated by Hezbollah following an attack by Hamas on October 7, which brought about the ongoing war in Gaza. While less intense than the Gaza clashes, the confrontations have been frequent, leading to destruction, displacement, and casualties on both sides, thereby raising concerns of a broader regional conflict.

Escalating Tensions

More than 1,700 rockets have been launched from Lebanon into Israel, causing 15 Israeli deaths, including nine soldiers, and over 150 injuries. In response, Israel has displaced nearly 60,000 residents and targeted Lebanese territories, leading to the displacement of approximately 74,500 Lebanese people. The conflict has also claimed the lives of almost 160 people in Lebanon, mostly Hezbollah fighters, but also at least 19 civilians, according to the Associated Press.

(Read Also: Israel Denies Automatic Visas to UN Workers, Escalating Tensions)

Controversial Tactics

Israel faces allegations of using white phosphorus shells, an incendiary weapon, which have caused extensive damage to Lebanese farmland and woodlands, as well as injuries to civilians. Israel asserts that its military actions are in compliance with international law.

(Read Also: Human Rights Violations Against Women in Conflict-Torn Prisons Deepen)

Roots of the Conflict

The animosity between Israel and Hezbollah has deep roots, dating back to Israel’s occupation of southern Lebanon from 1982 to 2000. The relationship has been marked by periods of intense conflict, including the 2006 war. With the current escalation, War Cabinet member Benny Gantz and army chief Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi have issued warnings against Hezbollah, indicating Israel’s readiness to potentially open a second front in the north.

Read More

0
Israel Lebanon War
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

