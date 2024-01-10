Israel-Hamas Conflict Intensifies Geopolitical Risks and Raises Global Inflation Concerns

Geopolitical tensions have taken a sharp upward trajectory, with the recent Israel-Hamas conflict at the center. A revelation from the biannual report has pointed out the significant impact this conflict has had on major maritime pathways, particularly the Red Sea. The region has seen an alarming rise in attacks on ships, turning the once bustling maritime pathway into a cauldron of uncertainty.

Conflict's Impact on Global Trade

The disturbance brought about by the conflict has sent ripples across global trade, causing concerns over potential inflationary bottlenecks. The disruption in the smooth flow of goods can lead to supply shortages and an inevitable hike in prices. This potential scenario has turned the geopolitical instability into a pressing political concern.

World Leaders Address Rising Concerns

US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, during his ongoing international tour, hasn't shied away from addressing the issue of rising prices. He attributes this economic upheaval to the disruptions caused by the conflict. The situation has not just attracted the attention of leaders but has also come under the scrutiny of international entities like the Eurozone and the World Bank.

The Israel-Hamas conflict has not only disrupted ship traffic in the Red Sea, decreasing by 20% in December 2023, but it has also led shipping companies to suspend their operations or shift their routes to the Cape of Good Hope. The week of December 25-31 saw an increase in ship transits through the Cape of Good Hope by 27%, signaling a significant impact on global trade due to the redirection of shipping routes.