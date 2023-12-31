en English
International Relations

Israel-Hamas Conflict Escalates: Israel Asserts Control Over Philadelphi Corridor Amid Rising Violence

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:29 am EST
Israel-Hamas Conflict Escalates: Israel Asserts Control Over Philadelphi Corridor Amid Rising Violence

In an escalating situation that is pushing regional tensions to the brink, Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has asserted that Israel must control the Philadelphi Corridor, a buffer zone along the Gaza Strip’s border with Egypt. This demand signals a strategic shift in Israel’s stance towards the Gaza Strip, indicating a de facto reversal of its 2005 withdrawal. The move is part of ongoing efforts to neutralize Hamas, a mission that Netanyahu anticipates will be a prolonged conflict.

Dire Humanitarian Impact

The region is witnessing a significant upsurge in violence. Israeli officials have reported a staggering 1,139 people killed in Hamas-led attacks in southern Israel, including 695 civilians and 36 children. Conversely, the health ministry in Gaza reports an even more alarming number of casualties, with 21,822 people killed and 56,451 injured in Israel’s retaliatory strikes on the Gaza Strip since the war’s onset on October 7.

Maritime Security Threatened

Amidst this, the security in the region’s waters is under threat. The US Navy recently neutralized three small boats used by Iranian-backed Houthi militants who attacked a merchant vessel in the southern Red Sea. Furthermore, an American destroyer intercepted two anti-ship ballistic missiles fired from Yemen. The maritime conflict has prompted Maersk, a major global shipping company, to suspend transit through the Red Sea strait for 48 hours following an attack on one of its vessels.

Regional Conflict Intensified

Tensions are further inflamed by the involvement of Houthi rebels in Yemen, who have targeted vessels in the Red Sea in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza. This marks the 23rd such incident since November 19, as reported by US Central Command. The situation remains volatile, with the potential for further escalation as Netanyahu underscores the strategic importance of the Philadelphi Corridor for Israel’s security.

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

